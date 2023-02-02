ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assault at Rockville convenience store

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a convenience store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, February 6, 2023. The assault was reported at a store in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 1:20 AM. In addition to assault, the suspect is also facing a potential charge of trespassing.
ROCKVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police

A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WJLA

Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. But then, a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
truecrimedaily

Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
