Woman Repeatedly Released On Bond Back In Custody For Crime Spree In Frederick County: Sheriff
A repeat offender with a checkered criminal history in Frederick County is back in custody after being released from custody multiple times following a crime spree that began in December last year. Frederick resident Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, is facing multiple charges for vehicle theft and drug offenses after being...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville convenience store
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a convenience store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, February 6, 2023. The assault was reported at a store in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 1:20 AM. In addition to assault, the suspect is also facing a potential charge of trespassing.
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
Knife, Machete-Wielding Teens Took 'Fighting Stance' Before Severna Park Driveway Brawl: Police
A group of teens was arrested after a teen whipped out a machete to end a knife fight that had broken out in a Severna Park driveway, authorities say. Gianluca Williams Genovese, 18, Jalen Isaiah Gill, 19, Rana Jawad Hamideh, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody after the altercation, that occurred in the 300 block of Riverdale Road on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
WJLA
Trial delayed for former PGPD officer charged with killing handcuffed man
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Suspended Prince George's County Police Department Cpl. Michael Owen, accused of murder for shooting a handcuffed man, William Green, three years ago had accepted a plea deal to voluntary manslaughter for a lesser sentence from State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. But then, a judge rejected the deal and Braveboy claimed she was ready for trial.
DC police officer accused of taking $33K in department pay while on clock at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An arrest warrant filed in Superior Court of the District of Columbia says a Metropolitan Police Department officer was working at Whole Foods Market locations in the city at the same time he was supposed to be working for MPD. The paperwork, filed on Feb. 3, said that the department […]
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Montgomery County Street
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a tragic collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue near Hewitt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 7:30...
mocoshow.com
Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
wfmd.com
Trial Of Va. Man Charged With Murder In Frederick County, Md. To Begin In Circuit Court
Jury selection was completed on Monday. Frederick, Md (KM) Jury selection was completed on Monday in the trial of Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34. . The Winchester, Virginia man is charged with 1st-degree murder in Frederick County for the death of his ex-wife more than three years ago. The body of...
Former Police Union Vice Chair Arrested For Fraud, Working At Whole Foods While On MPD’s Clock
The former vice chair of D.C. Police Union, Medgar Webster Sr., was arrested on Saturday for allegedly defrauding the D.C. government by working a second job at Whole Foods Market while reporting as on duty for the Metropolitan Police Department. Webster is charged with first degree felony fraud. If convicted,...
Two Annapolis Men Busted In MD Following Foot Pursuit With Deputies: Frederick County Sheriff
Two Maryland men are facing charges after being busted with heroin, meth, and crack following a foot chase with officers in Frederick County, according to authorities. The long day for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies attempted to locate an...
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
Two Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Accident At Frederick County Shooting Range: Sheriff
A man was airlifted and a woman rushed to an area hospital following an accident at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office announced. At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies were called to the shooting range on Metropolitan Court to investigate...
