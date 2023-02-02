ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Alabama pursuing 1 top target for OC job

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Alabama coach Nick Saban looks on. Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide appear to be zeroing in on one particular candidate for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Alabama is focused on reaching a deal with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and will host him on campus Thursday, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Rees has already had preliminary discussions with coach Nick Saban and Alabama, and is regarded as the school’s top choice.

Rees has strong ties to Notre Dame, having played there before joining the coaching staff in 2017. For him to even consider leaving shows just what a unique opportunity the Crimson Tide provide.

Rees has been highly-rated as an offensive coordinator, and it was regarded as a big win for the Fighting Irish when he did not follow Brian Kelly to LSU just over a year ago. Ultimately, the Alabama job may prove too tough for the 30-year-old to turn down, even for a Notre Dame lifer.

