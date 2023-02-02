ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVhre_0kaQgh7A00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Cimarron Hills area.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the accident at Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. came in at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

CSP said a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound on Constitution Ave. and an unknown vehicle was in the process of making a righthand turn onto Constitution Ave. That's when the motorcyclist lost control, slid into the vehicle, and was thrown from the bike.

According to CSP, the driver paused for a moment before leaving the scene.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man from Peyton, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to CSP, the motorcyclist did cause the accident, but investigators are still searching for the vehicle involved who fled.

A vehicle description hasn't been released.

The post Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed with KRDO the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash. According to the coroner's office, 18-year-old Joseph Wright died in a crash along Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. Feb. 1. Colorado State Patrol initially told KRDO a Yamaha motorcycle was driving The post Falcon High senior was motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Car destroyed in vehicle fire at I-25 and Interquest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The charred remains of a car were left on side of the interstate following a vehicle fire Tuesday morning. State Patrol initially responding to I-25 and Interquest as a reported five-vehicle crash but only found the single scorched car abandoned on the side of the road. A spokesperson with State Patrol tells 11 News the other vehicles seen at the crash site were likely picking the occupants up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Passenger shot from another vehicle on North Academy

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a hospital after a man arrived with a gunshot wound, their investigation revealed he was shot while riding in a vehicle on North Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD, around 2:52 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb 7 officers were called to a hospital […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Vehicle found charred and abandoned on I-25

84 people displaced after water main break in apartments, apartments say they are refunding rent. Cellphone video shows moments leading up to police shooting armed suspect. Officials say the suspect was knocking on doors with a weapon. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Video shows deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 16 hours...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
police1.com

Police ID Colo. cop who was seriously injured after falling 40 feet during pursuit

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Officials have identified the Fountain police officer critically injured after falling from a bridge during a pursuit Thursday night. The three suspects arrested after the pursuit have also been identified. The injured Fountain police officer, identified as officer Julian Becerra, is in stable but critical condition...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Major power outage in Colorado Springs tied to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major power outage in Colorado Springs was caused by a crash on Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage impacting about 4,200 customers happened after a vehicle hit “electric equipment.” The estimated restoration time for all customers at about 5:30 p.m. was one to four hours near Powers and Barnes on the northeast side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen. According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Child dies of injuries after Falcon shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) continues to investigate after a child died of their injuries after a shooting over the weekend that injured four others in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO said despite life-saving measures by first responders and medical personnel, the child died of their injuries. Multiple […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Officer-involved shooting at The Grove Apartments in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) that happened at The Grove Apartments in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6. At around 4:36 a.m., EPSO tweeted they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man charged with second-degree burglary in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken into custody in connection to a burglary investigation in Old Colorado City early Monday morning. At 3:36 a.m., a Gold Hill patrol officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department was patrolling the 2300 block of West Colorado Ave. when he noticed a business with a broken The post Man charged with second-degree burglary in Old Colorado City appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Though Point Reyes Drive is no longer blocked off by cones or caution tape, neighbors are looking at physical reminders of the Meridian Ranch neighborhood shooting that left one dead and four injured in the hospital Sunday morning. James Ludwick lives two houses down from 12264 Point Reyes Drive, The post Bullet holes cover Meridian Ranch home following shooting, neighbors shaken appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

More details released about suspect in Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court records show that the man accused of cutting ten Comcast fiber-optic cables in downtown Colorado Springs last month and causing a widespread phone and Internet outage, was driving a stolen truck and was illegally in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. Michael Taylor, The post More details released about suspect in Comcast cable-cutting incident in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday after reportedly shooting his father on the east side of Pueblo. Saturday, at 12:02 a.m., officers with the Pueblo Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. 7th St. on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man with The post Pueblo 17-year-old arrested for shooting father appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Friday, February 2, a robber walked into the Pueblo Bank & Trust off Jerry Murphy Road, demanding money from the clerk. The robbery happened during the noon hour. Pueblo Bank & Trust Robber (PPD) The male suspect's appearance was nothing note-worthy: white t-shirt over a grey hoodie, with a maroon-colored baseball The post On the Lookout: Pueblo bank robber; McDonald’s menace; convenience store attempted robber appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed in car crash near Citadel Mall, several others hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was killed and several others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Academy Blvd and Palmer Park Blvd. According to The post 1 killed in car crash near Citadel Mall, several others hurt appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was taken to the hospital after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened around 1:23 a.m. when they responded to a shots fired call in the 2100 block of Academy Place. Once The post Man in hospital after shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD officer investigates broken door, arrests suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested after a Colorado Springs Police Officer (CSPD) discovered a business with a broken door in the early morning of Monday, Feb. 6. According to CSPD, on Monday, around 3:36 a.m. a patrol officer was patrolling in the 2300 block of West Colorado Avenue, in Old Colorado City when […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The star witness in the murder trial of a Pueblo County man accused of killing a toddler testified about the several apparent injuries to one of her own foster children days and weeks preceding his death. Ramondo Jones, 38, is accused of killing 14-month-old foster child Aiden Seeley back in The post Pueblo County foster mother testifies in ex-boyfriend’s murder trial for 14-month-old’s death appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy