Colorado Springs hit-and-run crash leaves 18-year-old motorcyclist dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Cimarron Hills area.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call reporting the accident at Waynoka Pl. & Constitution Ave. came in at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

CSP said a Yamaha motorcycle was driving at an "excessive speed" eastbound on Constitution Ave. and an unknown vehicle was in the process of making a righthand turn onto Constitution Ave. That's when the motorcyclist lost control, slid into the vehicle, and was thrown from the bike.

According to CSP, the driver paused for a moment before leaving the scene.

The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man from Peyton, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to CSP, the motorcyclist did cause the accident, but investigators are still searching for the vehicle involved who fled.

A vehicle description hasn't been released.

