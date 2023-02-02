ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, MA

WEAU-TV 13

Snowmobiling safety in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This winter there have been nine snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin, bringing renewed attention to safety. Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said drivers should check trail conditions when riding. He said the trails and constantly changing and if a person is driving too fast or recklessly, they can lose control on a bumpy trail and get hurt.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin dairy farm closures hit three-year high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After owning and operating a dairy farm in Sauk County for over 100 years, across five generations, the Reisinger family sold their cows in 2021. “It does feel like something was taken from you,” Brian Reisinger said. The day the cows departed, Brian Reisinger said...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Absentee rates on the rise in Wisconsin schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, over 16% of the state’s public school students were identified as chronically absent in 2021. Lisa Steig, Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) Director of Students Services, said there are many reasons why kids miss school. She said the recent increase in chronically absent students may be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Meningitis, whooping cough vaccine now required for Wis. 7th graders

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In addition to chicken pox vaccine changes for child care centers, 7th grade students in Wis. are now required to get vaccinated against meningitis and whooping cough. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says students are already asked to receive Tdap shots at the start...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

WI DHS announces new immunization requirements affecting child care centers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced changes to immunization requirements for child care centers and schools. Child care centers are now following new guidelines surrounding the chicken pox vaccine and documentation for it. “In the past, parents were able to just notify the health...
WISCONSIN STATE

