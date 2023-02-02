Last month, a teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher has thankfully survived the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the school board because she believes the shooting could have been prevented. The teacher’s lawyer stated that the administration was warned four different times about the child on the day of the shooting, yet no action was taken. Please sign this petition to urge the Newport News School District to launch an investigation into the school’s administration!

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO