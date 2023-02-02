ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking investigation in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim told police a man with a gun approached the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night. According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city. At the scene, officers found a woman with a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings

As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask for an Investigation into School That Allowed a Teacher to Be Shot

Last month, a teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher has thankfully survived the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the school board because she believes the shooting could have been prevented. The teacher’s lawyer stated that the administration was warned four different times about the child on the day of the shooting, yet no action was taken. Please sign this petition to urge the Newport News School District to launch an investigation into the school’s administration!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

