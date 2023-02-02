Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach man accused of hitting Richmond police officer with vehicle
A Virginia Beach man is being accused of hitting a Richmond police officer with a vehicle as authorities were trying to break up an illegal car club gathering on Friday.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking investigation in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim told police a man with a gun approached the...
Chesapeake homicide victim identified: Police
Police have identified the man that was shot and killed on Broad Street Sunday evening as 19-year-old Jerome Emmanuel Odom from Chesapeake.
Portsmouth shooting now homicide after victim dies in hospital
Police say they are now investigating a shooting on Loxley Road as a homicide after the victim died in the hospital Tuesday morning.
Man hurt in shooting on Vincent Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Vincent Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. A man was hurt and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to...
Boy who shot Richneck teacher allegedly tried to choke another
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 6-year-old Newport News boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher constantly cursed at staff and teachers, tried to whip students with his belt, and once choked another teacher “until she couldn't breathe,” according to a legal notice filed by an attorney for the wounded teacher.
Portsmouth police lead RESET walk on street where shooting claimed lives of twin brothers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The City of Portsmouth is reeling from a violent start to the week that left at least three people dead and two hurt. On Tuesday, Police Chief Stephen Jenkins, his officers, members of the Portsmouth Fire Department and community activists hit the pavement in the area of Prentis Park for a community walk.
Hampton police investigate homicide on Aluminum Drive
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide Tuesday night. According to the division, a shooting happened in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue just before 8 p.m. That's in the Newsome Park section of the city. At the scene, officers found a woman with a...
Man walks into hospital after being shot in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Jan. 5, 2023. The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. According to police, he walked into Sentara Norfolk General...
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend’s shooting death
A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him.
Man accused in fatal shooting claims victim was breaking into VB home
New details reveal what led up to a shooting that killed a man in Virginia Beach in early January.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings
As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
Father of Virginia Beach man killed by police will attend State of Union address
WASHINGTON — The father of Donovon Lynch will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address in Washington D.C. Wayne Lynch joins families who've lost loved ones at the hands of police to push for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Lynch's son Donovon, 25, was shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 2021 by a police officer.
Newport News woman found dead in apartment deemed homicide, police say
A homicide investigation is underway after Newport News police said they found a woman dead in an apartment.
One Green Planet
Petition: Ask for an Investigation into School That Allowed a Teacher to Be Shot
Last month, a teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was shot by a 6-year-old student. The teacher has thankfully survived the shooting and has filed a lawsuit against the school board because she believes the shooting could have been prevented. The teacher’s lawyer stated that the administration was warned four different times about the child on the day of the shooting, yet no action was taken. Please sign this petition to urge the Newport News School District to launch an investigation into the school’s administration!
Grandmother speaks out on Hampton shooting that ripped her family apart
Loved ones of Destiny Layton said she loved Newport News City Center and would spend time there with her children.
2 men killed in Portsmouth shooting were twins: Police
Police have confirmed that the two men killed in a triple shooting on Sunday morning were twins. Portsmouth police identified them as Alvin and Calvin Joyner. They were 51-years-old.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Newport News apartment
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Tuesday evening. According to the police department, officers found a woman dead in her apartment after conducting a welfare check in the 4300 block of Newsome Drive just before 5:15 p.m. Police haven't released any suspect information,...
FBI, Chesapeake police extend deadline for victims to identify belongings following Walmart shooting
The FBI and Chesapeake Police Department are extending the timeline for victims during the Chesapeake Walmart shooting to identify their belongings.
WAVY News 10
‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple shooting on Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. ‘It’s discouraging’: Neighbors react following triple …. WAVY News 10's Raven Payne reports. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night. Residents want Norfolk Commonwealth’s...
