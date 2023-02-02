ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

More than $221M claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-offs in January

By Bill Shannon
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuBmF_0kaQg4yC00

(WTAJ) — More than $221 million was claimed in January from Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off tickets, including a $5 million claim.

In all, a total of $221,726,066 was claimed in January, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported.

The $5 million ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Philadelphia while the four $1 million tickets were sold at these locations:

  • Sunoco, 1700 7th Avenue, Altoona, Blair County ($5,000 bonus); and
  • Wawa, 1601 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, Montgomery County ($5,000 bonus);
  • 7-Eleven, 2301 West Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia ($10,000 bonus);
  • Puff Tobacco Products, 1021 Mill St., Danville, Montour County ($5,000 bonus).

The retailer earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning ticket while the retailers who sold the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million earned a $5,000 bonus.

$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during January included:

  • Six prizes of $500,000
  • Four prizes of $300,000
  • Eight prizes of $250,000
  • Seven prizes of $200,000
  • Seven prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball

(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at the list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kirsten Stewart, and Ryan Reynolds, follows […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Judge rules Pennsylvania does not equitably fund public education

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that Pennsylvania does not adequately or equitably fund public education. The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education. Under Pennsylvania’s current system, the court […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s best amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old! Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s 10th-oldest amusement park. It features 100+ […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Millions in funding announced for EMS, fire services

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, the Acting Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook announced $31 million in grants for those who applied for the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program (FCEMSGP). The FCEMSGP is an annual program for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads. The grants […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

FBI offers $5K reward for information on missing PA woman

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, FBI Pittsburg, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the West Virginia State Police announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the disappearance of Maria Nina Miller. The FBI says that Miller has been missing since 2011. She was last seen at Dandy Mini Mart […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
WBRE

Wilkes University students host vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — College students in Luzerne County gathered Tuesday night to honor the life of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old was beaten to death last month following a traffic stop in Memphis. A solemn vigil was held Tuesday at Wilkes University. Students tell Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione they want to take this […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Neo-Nazi group founder among 2 charged with Maryland substation attack plots

BALTIMORE, M.D. (WGHP) — Two people, one of them a neo-Nazi leader who had previously been convicted for stockpiling explosives in an apartment, have been charged in a plot to attack multiple substations in Maryland. Reuters reports that Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, were taken into custody last week, per FBI and Maryland District Attorney […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBRE

Man sentenced to prison for pandemic fraud crimes

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man has been sentenced to two and half years in prison for pandemic fraud offenses. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Julio Pozo Gonzalez, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for committing mail and wire fraud […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

‘The Birthday of the Trees’ celebration underway

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Jewish community is celebrating a holiday Sunday night commonly called The Birthday of the Trees. Tu b’shevat is being observed in the Wyoming Valley and all over the world. The holiday began thousands of years ago by rabbis trying to standardize how you can count the years of a […]
WYOMING STATE
WBRE

WBRE

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy