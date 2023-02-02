ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?

Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?

Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan Is Excited For New Irish Pub On Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island is one of the largest tourist destinations in the state of Michigan. From all of the historic buildings to the natural beauty of the area, like the limestone Arch Rock formation. It's chock full of delicious fudge, food, restaurants and bars, too. Now, a new option is opening for visitors, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop

A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy