A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Related
1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings
Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
Is It Illegal to Sell Football Squares in the State of Michigan?
It's that time of year when your coworkers, friends, and family members try to pressure you into buying Super Bowl squares for the big game this weekend. Michiganders have been buying and selling football squares for years without giving any thought to whether or not it's actually legal. Before we...
Hilarious – Did You See The Waterford, Michigan Sign War?
Waterford, Michigan businesses are giving people something to talk about. If you are unfamiliar with what a sign war is, allow me (Wikipedia) to explain. A sign war is a competition between two or more organizations to gain the best visibility, or simply to engage in friendly "one-upmanship". In lamens terms, businesses 'talk' to other local businesses through storefront signs.
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
5 Things Flint, MI Wouldn’t Want Seen By A Chinese Spy Balloon
Since the Chinese Government has flown another "weather balloon" over the US (we know it was a spy balloon with equipment the size of three busses attached) ... it made me think, "What if it flew over Flint, MI? What would we not want them to see?" These are the first five things that came to mind.
This Michigan City is Officially the Best Place to Live in America
Welcome to Michigan! The official home of the "Best Place to Live in America", but we already knew that. Michigan has landed smack dap on the top of a recently released list by Study Finds of the "Best Places to Live in America". The list was a ranking of the top 5 places to live as suggested by experts.
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State
Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?
Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
MI’s Most Common Fast Food Will Surprise You. Not McD’s or B.K.
I was blown away at how many of these we actually have in Michigan. When it comes to fast food, most people will immediately think of McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Arby's, and more like these. However, there is one fast food chain that has way more locations in Michigan than McDonald's, which is number two on the list.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
10 Popular Flint Area Restaurants Are Operating 30 Ghost Kitchens
If you've recently used a food delivery app like Uber Eats, Door Dash or Grub Hub, you've probably noticed a lot of restaurants around the Flint area that seem mysterious. Names and pictures that sound and look decent, but no brick & mortar stores. Those... are ghost kitchens. What is...
Michigan Is Excited For New Irish Pub On Mackinac Island
Mackinac Island is one of the largest tourist destinations in the state of Michigan. From all of the historic buildings to the natural beauty of the area, like the limestone Arch Rock formation. It's chock full of delicious fudge, food, restaurants and bars, too. Now, a new option is opening for visitors, too.
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Oakland County Woman Accused of Posing As Children’s Therapist in Brighton
An unlicensed woman from Oakland County who posed as a therapist at a recovery center in Brighton faces numerous charges. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of posing as a board-certified therapist who allegedly treated children with autism at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton. Fake Therapist Faces Numerous Charges. According...
Congrats Hailie Jade! Detroit’s Eminem is About to Be Father of the Bride
It was a big weekend for the Mathers family. Marshall's, aka Eminem, daughter Hailie Jade said "yes' to her longtime boyfriend making the Detroit rapper a soon-to-be father of the bride. The 27-year-old became engaged to her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on Saturday according to her social media sharing the...
Michigan Teacher Creates Sharks Out Of Snow, Goes Viral
A lot of people complain about the snow, but some people enjoy it - or at least try to make the most of it. Case in point, Madison Heights resident Jennifer Ramirez. The highly talented school teacher did not just make the most of the snow in her front yard - she made sharks out of it.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Awesome All Michigan Line Up Coming To The Machine Shop
A night of pure Michigan music is coming to the world-famous Machine Shop in April 2023. The show will feature Shallow Truths, Avalon Black, and Werewolves. This will be the first time ever that fans can see Shallow Truths at The Machine Shop. Avalon Black has rocked The Shop on numerous occasions, and Werewolves is the all-original music project of the area's favorite cover band, Jon Fett Quartert. This night will also mark the debut performance of Werewolves at The Machine Shop.
