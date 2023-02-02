ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Guns, $41K cash found after New Orleans murder suspect arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A New Orleans homicide suspect was arrested in Austin by the members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Anderson Dixon, 20, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends

AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
AUSTIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Liberty Hill Police Department Blotter - Week of Jan 30-Feb 5, 2023

The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 732 incidents resulting in seven cases, 45 citations, 39 warnings and two arrests. On 1/30/23, at approximately 7:45AM, officers responded to the 10000 block of W SH 29 to assist the Liberty Hill Fire Department. On 1/30/23, at...
LIBERTY HILL, TX

