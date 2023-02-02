Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Adani rout deepens despite soothing words from India's government and billionaires
"There will be more volatility in India this year; hence the market is prone to a correction," Bernstein analyst Venugopal Garre wrote in a Monday note as Adani shares continued to tumble. The Reserve Bank of India said, "the banking sector remains resilient and stable," citing its own assessment of...
CNBC
Charts suggest investors should brace themselves for declines in the S&P 500, Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
CNBC
Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining
Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
CNBC
35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds
Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks slump, off-price retail boost
1. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin offers conventional, well-loved wisdom: the Fed engineers soft landing and it's already priced into the market. So sell stocks and buy short paper for the high yields because that will work? Seems like it ... at least to start the week. The. on Monday are...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
CNBC
There isn't enough copper in the world — and the shortage could last till 2030
A copper deficit is set to inundate global markets throughout 2023, fueled by increasingly challenged South American supply streams and higher demand pressures. Copper is a leading pulse check for economic health, and the red metal's squeeze could be an indicator that global inflationary pressures could worsen, and subsequently compel central banks to maintain their hawkish stances for longer.
CNBC
Invesco Global Head of ETFs on growth potential for Nasdaq, equal weight, and low volatility funds
CNBC's Bob Pisani sat down at the Exchange ETF Conference in Miami Beach with Invesco Global Head of ETFs, Anna Paglia, to discuss the growth she expects this year. She runs the #4 ETF complex in the U.S. Her Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is the 5th largest ETF with $160 billion in assets, with the Junior Nasdaq 100 (QQQJ) also gaining adherents. Her Equal Weight S&P 500 ETF (RSP) has also attracted significant inflows for investors wary of market cap weighted indexes.
CNBC
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC
Wall Street rewards Linde for a quarter that exemplifies why we own the stock
(LIN), a U.K.-based global industrial gas and engineering company, reported mixed headline results but an overall strong fourth quarter before the opening bell Tuesday. The stock popped nearly 4% as Wall Street showed appreciation for what we've been saying all along about the durability of the company's businesses even in tough times. Linde makes the right kind of products that drive the economy.
CNBC
European stocks head for higher open after Fed Chair Powell's comments
European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Speaking at an event at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Powell said Tuesday that inflation is beginning to ease but that he expects the "disinflationary process" to be a long one, and cautioned that interest rates could rise more than markets anticipate if the economic data doesn't cooperate.
CNBC
Dollar pulls back as Powell sticks to usual Fed playbook
The dollar eased on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to offer fresh signs of a hawkish pushback against a resilient labor market in the United States, leading investors to bet that interest rates may not rise much further. In a question-and-answer session before the Economic Club of...
CNBC
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
CNBC
Should you buy bonds right now? Here's what investing experts say
Last year was an extraordinary one for the bond market, and not in a good way. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index — a proxy for the broad U.S. bond market — posted a 13% loss in 2022, which, by itself, wouldn't be all that remarkable. But many investors hold bonds as a portfolio diversifier, an asset that's supposed to provide some ballast when stocks go down.
CNBC
U.S. Treasury bond yields rise — and stock markets fall — on January’s jobs report
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks started the week off on a lower note,...
CNBC
Here’s our February rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer’s Investing Club portfolio
Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the holdings we manage in the CNBC Investing Club. Jim and Club portfolio director Jeff Marks ran through each one of them on Saturday during our special February "Monthly Meeting," live from Miami.
CNBC
Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock after trimming another
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share the portfolio moves they are considering as the S&P Oscillator continues to show overbought conditions. Jim says he's leaning more towards selling now after trimming one position to buy more of a recent Charitable Trust addition. Jim says it also may be time to trim another stock or two after watching their recent market action.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: How can margins NOT collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
CNBC
Defensive stocks are having their day in the sun — listen to the 'Homestretch'
WHY YOU SHOULD BUY PEPSICO. SUPPLY IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN. HUMANA HAD A GOOD THIRD QUARTER. >> WE HAD TWO PRICE TARGET CUTS. IT HASN'T REALLY HAPPENED YET. IT APPROVED BY THE INSURERS. SO LET'S JUST KEEP TRACK OF THE. FACT THAT WE GOT REACTION WRONG. AND YOU SEE...
Comments / 0