Watsonville, CA

Elderly woman saved from house fire in Watsonville

By Karl Cooke
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville Fire Department rescued an elderly woman from a house fire Thursday morning.

Watsonville Police said they arrived at 9:30 a.m. at 49 Blanco Lane for reports of a structure fire. Two good Samaritans were helping an elderly woman who was trapped in the home when American Medical Response arrived.

The woman was awake and conscious but was taken to a burn center in Santa Clara County, said police.

Police did now know how bad her injuries were. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said police.

Firefighters are still at the home checking for hotspots.

This is a developing story.

