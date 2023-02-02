Every meal at Gilgamesh, a new Iraqi restaurant in Richardson, starts with a cup of lentil soup. In fact, your soup may arrive before your menu. Many restaurants offer free snacks to begin a meal. Texans have been raised since birth on a steady diet of chips and salsa. But a cup of lentil soup feels different. That’s especially true when it’s as comforting a dish as this one. Gilgamesh’s lentil soup is vivid yellow, gently spiced, and perfectly smooth. If you’ve come in from the winter cold, the soup will warm you up as you decide on your order. It’s almost a hug, like you’re visiting a relative who hasn’t seen you in a while and is elated you’ve come back.

