Can Conscious Capitalism Work for DFW Healthcare?
Like many other industries, the healthcare business in North Texas has been robust over the years, with unprecedented growth and a diversified economy helping to lift all boats in the region. Corporate relocations, relatively inexpensive housing, and a business-friendly climate have led to a booming economy that has weathered recent storms better than most regions.
Sunrise Dallas Is Calling On City Leaders to Support Free DART Access for Students
Admission to the Dallas Museum of Art is free. With a library card, anyone can access archival material and historical texts for research at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library. On any given weekend, museums around the city offer opportunities to visit for reduced rates or free. But if you...
This Month Only: Greenville Avenue Pizza Company Unveils a D Magazine Pizza
What toppings would you put on a pizza to represent Dallas?. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company has created a specialty pizza this month in honor of our pizza issue that seeks to answer exactly that question. On a recent Thursday afternoon, our team was tasked with brainstorming what should go on this pie. We all agreed that it should be sophisticated and straight-talking, with Texas roots and a bit of a kick. It took about 30 minutes for us to come up with what we think is a delicious representation of Dallas.
How to Spend a Day in Lewisville
Going to Lewisville these days is, for Doctor Who fans, a bit like stepping into the TARDIS. Stroll the streets of the recently rebranded Old Town and it feels like you’ve traversed time and space to modern-day Fredericksburg. Enter the once-dead Vista Ridge Mall, where the Sears anchor used to be, and you’ll find yourself in a bustling Asian market. Get ready to be transported.
A Dallas Lawyer’s Jump from Courtroom to Green Room
Yodit Tewolde’s family is from Eritrea and immigrated to Dallas when she was an infant. She went on to graduate from W.T. White High School, earn a law degree, and prosecute cases for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She made the jump from the courtroom to the greenroom and got her own show on Court TV before serving as a legal analyst for the reboot of America’s Most Wanted.
DART’s $111 Million Giveaway to Dallas May Mean Five Mile Creek Trail, Sidewalks, Bike Lanes, More
Last year, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, to the chagrin of some of its trustees, agreed to send what ended up being $234 million in excess sales taxes to its 13 member cities. The DART dollars came with a string: the money had to be used on “complementary transportation services,” which basically meant the infrastructure around DART’s buses and trains. That’s the stuff that DART doesn’t control, but is incredibly important to the success of the system.
Face of Cancer Care
Cancer treatments are innovative, individualized, and improve patient survival. Just 10 years ago, most cancer treatments worked by killing fast-replicating cancer cells in hope that healthy cells would survive. “Today, rather than differentiating treatments based on rapid cell growth, we look at mutation patterns and target the specific mutations that turned the cells into cancer,” says Steven Paulson, M.D., medical oncologist and president and chairman of the board at Texas Oncology. “Innovative treatments, such as immunotherapy and precision medicine, are significant advances that have improved the longevity of those with cancer, as well as their quality of life.”
5 Creative Date Ideas to Try This Valentine’s Day
Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner once again. Whether you’re single and dreading being without a beau on this controversial holiday or you’re in a relationship and bored of the same humdrum “dinner at a nice restaurant” routine, here are some fresh Valentine’s date ideas so good, even Cupid wishes he came up with them.
Leading Off (2/7/23)
Zoo Thief Says He Planned to Take More Animals. The 24-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of incidents at the Dallas Zoo told police that if he’s released from jail, he’ll steal more animals. So I guess leave him in jail?. Jewish Organization Is ‘Hopeful’ About...
Faces of Bariatric Surgery
If you’re like most Americans, each new year brings a renewed focus on health. From working out to eating a healthy diet and the most popular resolution—losing weight—many of us make the same commitments and struggle with the same challenges of following through. But when it comes to achieving a healthy weight, you don’t just want a successful year, right? You want a successful life! No more starting over every new year! No more getting stuck in the start-over cycle!
Faces of Child Custody
The Webb Family Law Firm, P.C., located in downtown Dallas, has provided child custody representation in Texas for decades. The boutique-style firm specializes in all areas of family law, with an emphasis on child custody and paternity suits. The Webb Family Law Firm understands the complexities and emotions involved with...
At Gilgamesh, a Taste of Iraq and the Flavors of Home
Every meal at Gilgamesh, a new Iraqi restaurant in Richardson, starts with a cup of lentil soup. In fact, your soup may arrive before your menu. Many restaurants offer free snacks to begin a meal. Texans have been raised since birth on a steady diet of chips and salsa. But a cup of lentil soup feels different. That’s especially true when it’s as comforting a dish as this one. Gilgamesh’s lentil soup is vivid yellow, gently spiced, and perfectly smooth. If you’ve come in from the winter cold, the soup will warm you up as you decide on your order. It’s almost a hug, like you’re visiting a relative who hasn’t seen you in a while and is elated you’ve come back.
Kurt Thomas, Dallas Basketball’s Late Bloomer, Gets a Long-Awaited Moment at Hillcrest High
Thirty-three years after graduating high school as one of the great power forwards to come out of Dallas, Kurt Thomas will be honored Tuesday when his alma mater, Hillcrest High School, retires his No. 33 jersey. If it seems late for a guy who went off to college in 1990, well, Thomas has always been self-described a “late bloomer.”
Cason Wallace and Rylan Griffen Are Putting Richardson High on the SEC Map
The Big 12 is all the rage in college basketball these days, and understandably so. But my eyes have been drawn to what is transpiring in the SEC. I’m a Missouri alum, and what Dennis Gates has accomplished in his first season in Columbia has been nothing short of remarkable. I’m even more captivated by what a pair of freshmen have been accomplishing in Lexington, Kentucky, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
