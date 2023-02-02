Read full article on original website
columbusunderground.com
First Look: Speck Brings Italian to the Heart of Downtown
Chef and Owner Josh Dalton has brought another restaurant to the heart of Downtown Columbus. The much-anticipated Speck Italian Eatery opened its doors last week at 89 N. High St., inside The Nicholas. It’s the second Delaware to Downtown transplant for Dalton, joining nearby Veritas. “My intention with Speck...
columbusmonthly.com
Weenie Wonder Opens at Easton; Dragon Donuts Closes Grandview Shop
The grand opening of Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center will take place Thursday, Feb. 9. The new, fast-casual hot dog joint is located at 4117 Worth Ave., next to its sibling bar/duckpin bowling venue, Pins Mechanical Co. This is the second location for Weenie Wonder, a creation of the Columbus-based brand development company Rise Brands. Weenie Wonder—which serves bespoke Koegel hot dogs, tater tots, jojos and milkshakes—has a second location at 6562 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Chocolate Shops In Columbus
Sometimes, the best solution to whatever problem you’re facing is slow down, have some chocolate, and think it over. Chocolate is one of my favorite things in the entire world and we’re so lucky that people here in Columbus take chocolate-making very seriously. Over the years, I’ve come to appreciate the total art that is making a chocolate treat from scratch.
614now.com
According to ‘Food & Wine,’ this Columbus restaurant has the best BBQ in Ohio
Last August, “Food & Wine” released a list of the best barbecue in every state. And their top spot for The Buckeye State is right here in Columbus. While this likely doesn’t come as a surprise to the eatery’s sizable fanbase, Ray Ray’s Hog Pit was tapped by “Food & Wine” as Ohio’s best barbecue purveyor.
columbusunderground.com
Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023
On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
columbusunderground.com
Theater Review: CATCO’s Vibrant Take on Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’
The 1980 Dolly Parton vehicle 9 to 5 is remembered fondly for that iconic title song and the dazzling comic performances of Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. The musical adaptation fleshed out with a slew of new Parton songs and a book by original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, hit Broadway in 2009 and comes to Columbus in a charming, finely calibrated production at CATCO, directed by Leda Hoffmann.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
614now.com
Popular soft serve spot reopening after temporary closure
While balmy temperatures and long days are the ideal weather to enjoy a decked-out soft serve sundae, we’ll take one from Little Ladies Soft Serve whenever we can get it. And now we can. After closing on Jan. 11, the Westerville hub for decadent soft serve creations will officially reopen tomorrow. The closure, according to a statement posted to Little Ladies’ social media accounts, was a previously-planned break that also served as time for the dessert spot to brainstorm new ideas for this year.
19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio
Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez
Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp Reviews
Ohio is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Police: Man recorded stealing Cartier sunglasses from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole three pairs of Cartier sunglasses from a jewelry store in Polaris Fashion Place. The suspect entered Luxe Jewelers around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 4 and asked to see sunglasses in a display case, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The […]
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
cwcolumbus.com
Linden community comes together to discuss controversial mural
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mural painted by kids in Linden is raising concerns for some in the community, so people came together on Saturday to talk and share their opinions. The mural was created by a group of young people through Linden Murals of Empowerment, a program run...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for October 2022
Columbus Monthly gathers home sales data from county auditor offices in Franklin County and its six contiguous counties. These are the highest reported sales for Oct. 1-31, 2022. 1. $4,500,000; 5000 Deer Run Dr., Dublin; Kathleen M. Bainbridge, trustee, from Petrichor Lane LLC. 2. $2,400,000; 1711 Strathshire Hall Place, Powell;...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Miranda and Emily O’Connor
Sept. 17, 2022 | September is a special month for Miranda (Hearn) and Emily O’Connor. They began dating in September 2018 after matching on a women-only dating app, despite living more than two hours apart in Illinois at the time. September is also when Emily proposed, in 2021, in a truly unique manner: at the top of the first hill on the Magnum XL-200 roller coaster at Cedar Point.
columbusunderground.com
Updated Projection Sets Expectation for 3.15 Million Central Ohio Residents in 2050
Columbus is growing, and according to the latest data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), it’s actually expected to grow a bit faster than previously thought. The latest population modeling now indicates that the Central Ohio region will surpass the 3 million mark before the year 2050, likely hitting a population total of 3.15 million that year.
cwcolumbus.com
Housing Crisis: Those in 'middle class' say they're getting priced out of Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A struggling middle-class says it's getting priced out of their homes in the Columbus area due to increasing rent, utilities, and other inflated expenses. "I'm living paycheck to paycheck and barely making it," said renter Robert Garry after calling ABC 6 On Your Side Problem...
Six-acre expansion proposed near Dublin’s Bridge Park
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are proposing a 6.29-acre expansion north of Dublin’s Bridge Park, including new apartments, a hotel, retail and more. Named “Indus Bridge Street,” the development would continue off of Bridge Park’s Longshore Street by constructing five buildings. The plans call for a nine-story residential building connected to an eight-story residential building, […]
