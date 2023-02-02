Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Loaded 9mm pistol seized at Harrisburg International Airport
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — TSA agents at the Harrisburg airport seized a loaded handgun from a York County man. Authorities discovered the gun, loaded with seven bullets, on Feb. 6, as a Dillsburg man tried to pass through a security checkpoint. In the carry-on bag, the man's firearm,...
Unexpected traveler "hops" out of bag at HIA; TSA officers won't soon "frog-et" experience
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Check this out! An unexpected traveler recently "hopped" out of a checked bag at Harrisburg International Airport. According to a Tweet by TSA Spokesperson, Lisa Farbstein, a toad triggered an alarm during the TSA screening process. Farbstein says the frog was "toad-aly surprised when...
One injured in shooting in Lancaster County, emergency officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person has been injured in a shooting in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, according to emergency officials. A supervisor with Lancaster County 911 Dispatch says it is believed to have happened at a home at Garfield and Longenecker Road. So far, there is no...
Hydrogen tanker flips over and traps one on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer tanker overturned early in the morning, leading to one person being trapped. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews responded to the scene at around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday morning on I-83 South, between the N. George St. exit and the Emigsville exit.
Undetonated WWII explosive found in Cumberland County, residents evacuated
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked to remove an active WWII explosive device that was found on a residential block with multiple homes. According to New Cumberland Borough Police Department, the device was discovered around 9 a.m. on Sunday on the 500 block of Brandt Ave. Officials say...
Rt. 30 now clear after three car crash causes injuries in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | PennDOT has now officially said that all roads are clear on Rt. 30 West. A three car collision has shutdown lanes on Rt. 30 W. near the Harrisburg Pike exit. According to emergency dispatch, crews were called to the scene on Sunday...
3 Special Elections set to determine control of PA House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Three Special Elections are set to take place today in western Pennsylvania and the results are expected to have a major impact on how the state government will look over the next two years. CBS 21's Joel D. Smith has the latest.
Livestream available of Bald Eagles nesting in York County
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is celebrating a "flourishing bald eagle population" with a livestream of two active bald eagles ' nests, one of which is in York County. In partnership with Comcast and HDOnTap, the commission is able to share a Hanover livestream of the eagles which can be found here.
City clears remaining tents from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
The area under the Mulberry Street Bridge is now clear, weeks after the City of Harrisburg ordered occupants to leave. According to city officials, crews put fencing up around the area under the Mulberry Street Bridge to enclose rat traps. Before setting up the fencing, city officials told the four five remaining occupants to leave. All of them left peacefully.
92-year-old woman killed in York Co. house fire identified by coroner
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has identified the 92-year-old woman killed in a house fire Monday morning in Fairview Township, York County. According to the coroner, Therese Kiernan was found dead inside the home. The fire happened around 1:30 AM on the 300 block of...
Five displaced, two homes destroyed from house fire in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews battled a house fire that tore through a home in Lancaster City on Monday morning. According to Rohrestown Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of West Lemon Street and mainly targeted the second and third floor of the home. Officials...
2-year-old gets head stuck in cake pan in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Kids do the darnedest things and 2-year-old Quinnley is no exception!. The adventurous toddler got herself in quite the sticky situation when crews say they were called by her mother, Erin Meixel, who told officials that Quinn had put her head in a cake pan.
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
Two identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police released the identities of the two people killed in Monday's crash. Richard Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg and Maura Boyce, 42, of Mercersburg suffered fatal injuries while Cowan's passenger suffered a suspected minor injury. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Two people were...
Woman steals from Weis multiple times over two month period in York Co., police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are trying to end one woman's illegal shopping spree after they say she stole from the store multiple times over the course of two months. Officials in West Manchester Township Police Department say the thefts happened on 2160 White Street between Nov. 9 and Jan. 24.
Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
CBS 21's "Unsolved in PA" Podcast takes you inside Central PA cold cases
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you're a podcast lover, listen up!. CBS 21 is launching a new podcast called "Unsolved in PA". We're continuing to dig into cold cases from right here in Central PA with the hope that someone in our community has information that could crack the case.
15-year-old ran from police, found with stolen handgun in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with multiple firearm offenses after police caught him with a stolen handgun. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two officers saw the boy walking in the 100 block of Conestoga Street. Police say the boy was showing characteristics of someone who's armed.
GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum
York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa — High school graduation is an important milestone in a person’s life. However, one Bucks County boy is celebrating that accomplishment a bit early. Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma through the Reach Cyber Charter School in Dauphin County. His journey started in the third grade...
