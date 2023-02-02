ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Loaded 9mm pistol seized at Harrisburg International Airport

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — TSA agents at the Harrisburg airport seized a loaded handgun from a York County man. Authorities discovered the gun, loaded with seven bullets, on Feb. 6, as a Dillsburg man tried to pass through a security checkpoint. In the carry-on bag, the man's firearm,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Hydrogen tanker flips over and traps one on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A tractor-trailer tanker overturned early in the morning, leading to one person being trapped. According to Dover Township Fire Department, crews responded to the scene at around 3:55 a.m. on Sunday morning on I-83 South, between the N. George St. exit and the Emigsville exit.
YORK COUNTY, PA
3 Special Elections set to determine control of PA House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Three Special Elections are set to take place today in western Pennsylvania and the results are expected to have a major impact on how the state government will look over the next two years. CBS 21's Joel D. Smith has the latest.
HARRISBURG, PA
Livestream available of Bald Eagles nesting in York County

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is celebrating a "flourishing bald eagle population" with a livestream of two active bald eagles ' nests, one of which is in York County. In partnership with Comcast and HDOnTap, the commission is able to share a Hanover livestream of the eagles which can be found here.
YORK COUNTY, PA
City clears remaining tents from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment

The area under the Mulberry Street Bridge is now clear, weeks after the City of Harrisburg ordered occupants to leave. According to city officials, crews put fencing up around the area under the Mulberry Street Bridge to enclose rat traps. Before setting up the fencing, city officials told the four five remaining occupants to leave. All of them left peacefully.
HARRISBURG, PA
Five displaced, two homes destroyed from house fire in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Crews battled a house fire that tore through a home in Lancaster City on Monday morning. According to Rohrestown Fire Department, the fire happened on the 300 block of West Lemon Street and mainly targeted the second and third floor of the home. Officials...
LANCASTER, PA
2-year-old gets head stuck in cake pan in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Kids do the darnedest things and 2-year-old Quinnley is no exception!. The adventurous toddler got herself in quite the sticky situation when crews say they were called by her mother, Erin Meixel, who told officials that Quinn had put her head in a cake pan.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Two identified after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Pennsylvania State Police released the identities of the two people killed in Monday's crash. Richard Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg and Maura Boyce, 42, of Mercersburg suffered fatal injuries while Cowan's passenger suffered a suspected minor injury. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Two people were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Man who beat a man until his head bled, now identified in Lebanon Co.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have officially identified the man who beat another person until they were bleeding from their head. According to Palmyra Borough Police Department, the unknown suspect has now been identified by police after receiving numerous tips from citizens. While the suspect has been identified,...
PALMYRA, PA
15-year-old ran from police, found with stolen handgun in Lancaster City

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with multiple firearm offenses after police caught him with a stolen handgun. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, two officers saw the boy walking in the 100 block of Conestoga Street. Police say the boy was showing characteristics of someone who's armed.
LANCASTER, PA
GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum

York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
YORK, PA
9-year-old boy from Pennsylvania graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa — High school graduation is an important milestone in a person’s life. However, one Bucks County boy is celebrating that accomplishment a bit early. Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma through the Reach Cyber Charter School in Dauphin County. His journey started in the third grade...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

