ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
citybiz.co

Comcast Signs Agreements With State of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Indiana 211 Day Raises Awareness Of Valuable Resource For Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
FORT WAYNE, IN
valpo.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana

Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
MARION, IN
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program

WARSAW — Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 – with the resolution to be presented to the council at its...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Georgia Ruf

Georgia May Ruf, 75, Columbia City, died at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 22, 1947. Survivors include her children Sharron (Dave) Wilkins, Fort Wayne, Patrick Braden, Columbia City, Jeffrey (Helen) Braden, Fort Wayne and Anthony (Tara) Braden, Avilla; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings Doris Parks, Appling, Ga., Carla Pratt, Chino Hills, Calif. and Nelson (Claudette) Marsh, Gardnerville, Nev.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are well-known for seriving delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger spots in Indiana? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger places if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Indiana too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Indiana so definitely leave your suggestions below.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — Kids Market has announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual childrens sale Saturday, March 11, in Winona Lake. The event will be held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive on Grace College’s campus. The spring sale will feature spring and summer...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras

Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers.  Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Royse Engle

Royse M. Engle, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Grace Village in Winona Lake. Royse was born Jan. 20, 1931. On April 7, 1952, Royse married Earline (Richardson) Engle. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his children; Timothy (Lorraine) Engle, Columbus, Ohio, Debra (Terry)...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Bonnie Jean Rock

Bonnie Jean Rock, 88, New Paris, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home in New Paris. She was born April 13, 1934. On June 15, 1984, she married Eugene J. “Gene” Rock, and he died June 26, 2010. Surviving are her children Allen (Barb)...
NEW PARIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy