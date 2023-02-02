Charlotte-area Black History Month events, programs
Each February we honor and celebrate the achievements of Black Americans for Black History Month. Special events, performances, and programs are held throughout Charlotte during the month.
Here’s a list of events taking place for Black History Month in 2023:
Feb. 25 — African American Heritage Festival at Charlotte Museum of History
Learn about regional Historically Black Colleges and Universities through performances, panels, and a college fair. There will also be local vendors and special tours of the Alexander Homesite. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Link
Feb. 26 — 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center
The festival will feature crafts, performances, art, giveaways, and more than 100 Black-owned businesses. 1 to 5 p.m. Free admission, $7 to park. Link
The Independent Picture House at 4237 Raleigh Street is hosting a Black Film Series in February. Tickets cost $8. See the schedule below. Link
Feb. 3 at 7:20 p.m. — “Daughters of the Dust”
Feb. 4 at 7:20 p.m. — “Killer of Sheep”
Feb. 10 at 7:20 p.m. — “Love & Basketball”
Feb. 11 at 7:20 p.m. — “Talk to Me”
Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. — “Destination: Planet Negro!”
Feb. 18 at 7:20 p.m. — “The Watermelon Woman”
Feb. 24 at 7:20 p.m. — “Eve’s Bayou”
Feb. 25 at 7:20 p.m. — “Ganja & Hess”
The Town of Huntersville Parks & Recreation Department will host a different Black History Month Program each Monday in February. The programs are free to attend. See the schedule below. Link
Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. — Screening of “Harriett” at Dellwood Center
Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. — Screening of “Soul” at Dellwood Center
Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. — Storybook reading at 2:30 p.m. at Dellwood Center
Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. — Performance by Drums 4 Life at David B. Waymer Recreation Center
Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. — Black History bingo and trivia at David B. Waymer Recreation Center
The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture will host programs throughout the month. See the schedule below:
Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. — “The Men Inside” performance inspired by the center’s exhibition “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” will take place at Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Link
Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. — Family First: A Silhouette Story workshop. $10. Link
Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m. — Yoga on the Rooftop. $10. Link
Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. — Community Health and Wellness Day at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library at 2157 West Blvd. Admission is free. Link
Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. — Yoga on the Rooftop. $10. Link
Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. — Artist Talk with Charlotte’s Men on Change. Virtual. Link
Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. — “Men of Change: As we Journey Through” contemporary dance performance at the Charlotte Ballet Center for Dance at 701 North Tryon St. $15-$20. Link
Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. — Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with The Come Up discussions and book signing. Admission is free. Link
Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Jazz concert featuring the Camille Thurman Quintet. $65. Link
