Charlotte-area Black History Month events, programs

Each February we honor and celebrate the achievements of Black Americans for Black History Month. Special events, performances, and programs are held throughout Charlotte during the month.

Here’s a list of events taking place for Black History Month in 2023:

Feb. 25 — African American Heritage Festival at Charlotte Museum of History

Learn about regional Historically Black Colleges and Universities through performances, panels, and a college fair. There will also be local vendors and special tours of the Alexander Homesite. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Link

Feb. 26 — 2023 North Carolina Black Heritage Festival at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center

The festival will feature crafts, performances, art, giveaways, and more than 100 Black-owned businesses. 1 to 5 p.m. Free admission, $7 to park. Link

The Independent Picture House at 4237 Raleigh Street is hosting a Black Film Series in February. Tickets cost $8. See the schedule below. Link

Feb. 3 at 7:20 p.m. — “Daughters of the Dust”

Feb. 4 at 7:20 p.m. — “Killer of Sheep”

Feb. 10 at 7:20 p.m. — “Love & Basketball”

Feb. 11 at 7:20 p.m. — “Talk to Me”

Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. — “Destination: Planet Negro!”

Feb. 18 at 7:20 p.m. — “The Watermelon Woman”

Feb. 24 at 7:20 p.m. — “Eve’s Bayou”

Feb. 25 at 7:20 p.m. — “Ganja & Hess”

The Town of Huntersville Parks & Recreation Department will host a different Black History Month Program each Monday in February. The programs are free to attend. See the schedule below. Link

Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. — Screening of “Harriett” at Dellwood Center

Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. — Screening of “Soul” at Dellwood Center

Feb. 13 at 2:30 p.m. — Storybook reading at 2:30 p.m. at Dellwood Center

Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. — Performance by Drums 4 Life at David B. Waymer Recreation Center

Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. — Black History bingo and trivia at David B. Waymer Recreation Center

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture will host programs throughout the month. See the schedule below:

Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. — “The Men Inside” performance inspired by the center’s exhibition “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” will take place at Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Link

Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. — Family First: A Silhouette Story workshop. $10. Link

Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m. — Yoga on the Rooftop. $10. Link

Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. — Community Health and Wellness Day at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library at 2157 West Blvd. Admission is free. Link

Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. — Yoga on the Rooftop. $10. Link

Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. — Artist Talk with Charlotte’s Men on Change. Virtual. Link

Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. — “Men of Change: As we Journey Through” contemporary dance performance at the Charlotte Ballet Center for Dance at 701 North Tryon St. $15-$20. Link

Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. — Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop with The Come Up discussions and book signing. Admission is free. Link

Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Jazz concert featuring the Camille Thurman Quintet. $65. Link

