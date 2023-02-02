Read full article on original website
Binghamton High School in Lockout Situation
UPDATE: Binghamton City School District officials say they are working with the Binghamton Police Department to identify the person responsible for a threat made on social media that prompted a lockout situation Monday. The district says the threat involved gun violence towards the high school and out of an abundance...
Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
Adult coloring event coming to Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland tomorrow night, there’s an artsy event for adults. The Cortland Free Library is hosting a session called Color Yourself Calm. Organizers say it’ll be a relaxing time of coloring and chatting. Markers and crayons will be provided. The event happens from...
Syracuse elementary student found with gun ammunition and a razor blade in backpack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An elementary student from a local elementary school was found with a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade inside their backpack, according to Syracuse Police. The 5-year-old student came to school at Porter Elementary School on Monday, February 7 where the following objects were inside the child’s backpack. Syracuse Police […]
Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List
A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Town of Cortlandville Recognizes Fire Department For Response To Car Dealership Fire
The Cortlandville Town Board held their first meeting of the month last Wednesday (February 1st) and gave recognition to the Cortlandville Fire Department for their quick response to the dealership fire at Cortland Chrysler on January 20th in the early morning hours. The certificate was given thanks to their “Heroic...
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Another problem at Skyline Apartments, stabbing Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another incident has occurred at Skyline Apartments that adds to the list of unfortunate events tied to the building, as there’s now an issue of public safety being involved. The Syracuse Police Department said on Monday, February 6, at around 7:45 a.m. officers responded to the Skyline Apartments on 753 James […]
Women’s Gymnastics: Cortland Places Second at Home Tri-Meet
CORTLAND, N.Y. – The Cortland women’s gymnastics team finished second in a tri-meet that it hosted at Corey Gymnasium with Brockport and Rhode Island College. Brockport won the meet with a score of 189.375, followed by Cortland at 187.575 and RIC at 185.95.
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Tractor trailer hit the bridge,...
Skyline tenants had hot water restored, now it’s cold again
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a week without hot water, Larry Fuller was happy to turn on his faucet this weekend. “Oh that felt so good,” Fuller recalled. “It felt so good, I thought, oh finally.”. That feeling was short-lived. “Then this morning when I was...
Officials push back on potential Cortland County landfill route
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two officials in Cortland County are concerned about a potential new way to the landfill. The county might change the route dump trucks take, to alleviate stress on certain streets. McGraw Public Works Foreman Charles Doran opposes the potential change, he says the village recently...
Fulton teacher stole over $13k from school and unregistered weapons found inside home
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from Fulton Junior High School has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of items from the school and unregistered weapons were found inside his residence. In January, the City of Fulton Police began an investigation on a teacher who was allegedly stealing from the school, and […]
Local Lonnie Park Adds Two-More Grammy Wins To His Resume
Local Musician, Music Producer & Engineer Lonnie Park, from Freeville continues to add to his Grammy Award winning resume. Last night at the 65th Grammy Awards, he won “Best Immersive album” for his work on “Divine Tides” with Stewart Copland and Ricky Kej. Copland is a drummer and founding member of The Police.
Women’s Track and Field, Track and Field: Cortland Women Compete at Ithaca Bomber Invitational
ITHACA, N.Y. – Cortland won two individual events and took top honors in both relays during the two-day women’s indoor track and field Ithaca College Bomber Invitational Saturday and Sunday.
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Ithaca Police looking for assault suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department continues to look for a subject in relation to an alleged assault that occurred around 2:30 Saturday morning. Around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Ithaca Police were called to the parking lot of a business located in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. According to Ithaca Police, […]
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
19-year-old mall security guard attacked at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenage security guard was attacked yesterday on Monday, February 6 at the food court in Destiny USA. The Syracuse Police Department’s Officers responded to the assault complaint around 8:38 p.m. at Destiny USA on 1 Destiny USA Drive in Syracuse. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 19-year-old […]
Common Council Tackles Heavy Agenda For Tonight’s Meeting
The City of Cortland Common Council will make their way through an extensive agenda list during their meeting tonight at City Hall. Various hearings will be held related to Terms of Office for multiple positions such as the Environmental Advisory Committee, the Board of Public Works, Wastewater Treatment, and the Youth Bureau Commission. An updated financial report will also be provided giving an update on American Rescue Plan Funding.
