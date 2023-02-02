Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Lenora Faye Mulder
Lenora Faye Mulder, age 95, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Reformed Church in Sheldon, Iowa with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. Private Family Burial...
kiwaradio.com
David Roth
David Roth age 84, of Tempe, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, February 17th at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, IA, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be in the Gilman Township Cemetery in Ashton, IA.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Nursing Home Has Closed
Rock Rapids, Iowa — The details are quite limited at this time, but a Rock Rapids nursing home has closed, forcing residents and their families to find other facilities for them. Rock Rapids Development Director Micah Freese tells us he was told that the Rock Rapids Health Centre’s residents’...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Implement Dealer Building Damaged After Smoldering Insulation Found
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business building was damaged after some insulation got hot and the fire department was called on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:45 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of smoke from the roof at Town & Country Implement on Rock Valley’s west side.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Family Homeless After Garage/House Fire
Rock Valley, Iowa — Some Rock Valley residents are homeless after a fire on Saturday night, February 4, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 6:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a garage fire at 2716 14th Street, on Rock Valley’s east side.
kiwaradio.com
Knights of Columbus Spelling Bee Winners
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Knights of Columbus held their annual spelling bee competition at the Wansink Center at the Village Northwest Unlimited campus on January 28th. Jim Gude tells KIWA individuals who placed first or second in each grade level will go on to the regional level of the competition. This competition will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Milford on February 19th at 1:00 p.m.
kiwaradio.com
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Winners
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Knights of Columbus held their annual free throw competition on January 28th. Jim Gude of Knight of Columbus tells KIWA that the free throw competition took place at the Wansink Center on the Village Northwest Unlimited campus. The first place winners went to the district level of the competition in Granville on February 6th. At the district level they threw 25 free throws.
kiwaradio.com
Newer Car Destroyed In Car Fire North of Orange City
Orange City, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a fire on Monday morning, February 6, 2023, near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, at about 7:55 a.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire north of 410th Street on Jackson Avenue, about two miles north of Orange City.
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Tuesday February 7th
Doubleheader basketball on the air Tuesday with Okoboji at Sheldon on KIWA AM/1550. On KIWA FM 105.3 its Sioux Center at Boyden Hull. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Opening tip at 6:00. Boys games to follow. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Video stream for the Orab games. Girls Basketball. Okoboji at...
kiwaradio.com
Doon Voters To Decide On Community Center Bond Next Month
Doon, Iowa — A fundraiser a few weeks ago was heralded as the last activity in the Doon Community Center, formerly the Doon School. And now Doon officials are planning for a new community center. A bond issue will be put before the voters on March 7th. Built by...
kiwaradio.com
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
kiwaradio.com
“Great Progress” Being Made On $8 Million Unity Christian Project
Orange City, Iowa — Construction continues on two school construction projects in Orange City. On the eastern side of town the public school, MOC/Floyd Valley is building a new elementary school. Meanwhile, on the west side of town, Unity Christian High School is also undergoing a construction project. Unity...
Comments / 0