Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Knights of Columbus held their annual spelling bee competition at the Wansink Center at the Village Northwest Unlimited campus on January 28th. Jim Gude tells KIWA individuals who placed first or second in each grade level will go on to the regional level of the competition. This competition will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Milford on February 19th at 1:00 p.m.

SHELDON, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO