SheKnows
Brooke Finds Taylor Unconscious at the Beach House — and Hope Tells Thomas What She Thinks of Him
In the cabin, Steffy tells Brooke that her mother is bent on confessing to shooting Bill. She insists, “We can’t let her do this!” She can’t believe she is talking to Brooke about this. Brooke assures her she wouldn’t do anything to hurt Taylor. Steffy says as crazy as it sounds, Brooke may be the only person who can get through to her mother now.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Justifies Bill’s Shocking Move: Steffy’s ‘Got to Take Her Medicine’
The heart wants what the heart wants — sometimes even a little payback. To put it mildly, Bold & Beautiful viewers have capital-F Feelings about anything and everything pertaining to Bill’s outta-nowhere love affair with merry murderess Sheila. So does the playboy’s portrayer, Don Diamont. Foremost among them: delight. “Doing things out of the norm is fun,” he said with a laugh during a recent edition of Bold Live.
SheKnows
General Hospital Exclusive: ‘There’s Got to Be a Reason Hayden’s Not Back,’ Says Rebecca Budig
It’s a question fans have asked repeatedly and for various reasons over the past year or two: Where is Hayden Barnes, and when will portrayer Rebecca Budig be bringing her back to Port Charles? So obviously, when we sat down to chat with Budig a while back, we asked if maybe a comback was in the works.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Thomas Makes a Move That Stuns Hope — and Steffy Has a Dire Warning for Her Brother
Liam warns Hope not to underestimate Thomas. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for February 6 – 11, a custody battle is brewing. Read about it below and watch the preview. After his stunt using Douglas’ voice recorder to set Brooke up for calling CPS on...
SheKnows
As Deacon Puts It All On the Line, Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Offers Him Life-Altering Advice
“He’s sitting on a secret that could blow everything up!”. Everything’s coming up roses for Bold & Beautiful‘s Deacon these days. For the first time in years, he seems to be on the right track. After all, he’s the new owner of Il Giardino, he’s made daughter Hope and her mom, Brooke, proud. “Heck,” says portrayer Sean Kanan, “he even moved out of the broom closet! His new apartment may not be all that, but it’s a step up!”
SheKnows
General Hospital Just Killed a Legacy Character, Birthed a Supercouple and Ticked Off Fans — All at Once!
But something tells us there’s even more going on!. The minute General Hospital‘s Nikolas threatened to steal Avery away from Ava, we knew he’d made a big mistake. Worse, he compounded it by then turning his back on her, leaving him unable to see the fire shooting out of her eyes… let alone the statue she then beaned him on the head with.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Jack Is Poised to Make the Biggest Mistake of His Life
One false move could have devastating consequences. Has no one ever told The Young and the Restless’ Jack that it’s always best to count to 10 before saying anything when angry? Perhaps not, because on Friday, Feb. 10, he makes a major decision… that could also be a major mistake. (Get all the latest spoilers here.)
SheKnows
General Hospital Says Farewell to Nikolas… by Killing Him!
We’ve known for some time that Nikolas was on his way out of Port Charles and the lives of everyone on General Hospital, but what we didn’t know was how or why he would be leaving! Would he kidnap Esme and run off to raise her child, much like he was raised after Laura’s own kidnapping? Was he going to be spirited away and locked up by Uncle Victor for meddling in the grand scheme?
SheKnows
See How Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker Celebrates a Big Win With Her Former Husband and Her Future One
The past and present daytime stars came together with one goal in mind. Different families have different ways of spending their weekends and in the case of the blended family that consists of Days of Our Lives’ Arianne Zucker (Nicole), her fiancé and former co-star Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel) and her ex-husband and current castmate Kyle Lowder (Rex), it was all about being there for their daughter Isabella. To cap off their weekend with some “post-weekend” fun the trio took some time to relax over a couple margaritas following Isabella’s soccer tournament.
Fans Are Losing It Over a Resurfaced Clip of Prince William Making a Super-Sweet Gesture for Kate Middleton
Is you heart prepared for this very cute unearthed moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton? Ready or not, here we go. Back in the spring of 2022, during the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, a bystander caught a really sweet moment between the lovebirds, specifically over an umbrella. The now-viral and resurfaced clip has been posted to TikTok with the caption, “umbrella pls for my queen | #katemiddleton #princesscatherine #princewilliam #wales #fyp.” In the video, we see Kate being offered an umbrella, which she ended up having to decline since her hands were full. However, moments...
This Mom Left Her Husband to Clean up the Mess After His Parents' Chaotic Visit & Reddit Applauds Her
Dealing with your in-laws can be one of the most challenging parts about getting married, but one mom on Reddit had the best solution. When her husband’s parents came into town and disrupted their kids’ weeknight routine, she decided to give herself the week off — and let her husband deal with the aftermath (for a change). The results were amazing … for her. In the “Am I The A-hole?” subreddit, a mom of two explained how her parents live three blocks away, and her 9- and 11-year-old kids get to see them often. But her husband’s parents live several states...
Megan Fox Channeled Jessica Rabbit in This Curve-Hugging Corset Dress at the Pre-Grammy Gala
If you’ve been on the internet in the past 12 hours, then you know Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala was in full swing — and so many stars came dressed to impress. From Barbiecore ensembles to feathered mini-dresses, it seemed like everyone rocked an amazing look — especially Megan Fox in her Jessica Rabbit-inspired corset dress! On Feb 4, the Transformers star shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots to her Instagram with the caption, “off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵💫.” You can see the show-stopping photos HERE! In the first photo, we see...
Ben Affleck Brought Back His Viral Miserable Look at the Grammys & Twitter Is Having a Field Day
Whether you’re a fellow musician or a plus one to one of them, being invited to the Grammys and enjoying the best and brightest of music from the first row must be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For Ben Affleck, who went as a plus one to wife and singer Jennifer Lopez, it looks like it’s not that much of a thrill after all. Though Lopez and Affleck didn’t grace the red carpet together, the two have been spotted a few times during the show. And, as it seems, Affleck never seems totally happy when the camera pans to him. In one moment,...
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Is in a Phase That All Toddler Moms Will Relate To
Toddler moms, send help! Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Mahomes turns 2 later this month, and she just entered a new (super annoying) phase: taking off her clothes! Brittany shared a new photo of Sterling on her Instagram Story yesterday. Her curly-haired daughter is sitting crouched down with nothing but socks on. In front of her, she holds out a diaper that she just took off, which, luckily, doesn’t look dirty. “And here we are 😂,” the Kansas City Current co-owner — who also shares son Bronze, 2 months, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband — captioned the...
Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to Her Night at the Grammys With Ben Affleck Seems Much Different Than Fans' Interpretation
Ben Affleck might have been the most memed celebrity at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but Jennifer Lopez is letting her fans know that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Her Instagram Reel is here to tell everyone that they had a fabulous night together. During the broadcast, the 49-year-old actor looked tired, sometimes bored, and a bit distant from the celebratory events happening around him. There was even an awkward moment that was caught by CBS’ cameras that seemed to show J.Lo scolding her husband — like, hey, smile, and enjoy yourself. Whatever the issue was — remember...
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Seem Like the Coolest Grandparents to Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt's Daughters
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are firmly in their grandparents’ era, and they seem to be soaking up every moment! Their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, recently dished about how they act with her daughters Eloise Christina, 8 months, and Lyla Maria, 2-and-a-half-years-old, and it sounds seriously cool. In a new interview with The New York Times, per PEOPLE, the Good Night, Sister author revealed that her journalist mom hosts a weekly mommy-and-me class for Lyla and her friends, which sounds...
SheKnows
Ahead of Yellowstone’s Return, Beth’s Portrayer Digs Into the Story That’s Sure to Leave Her ‘Weirded Out’
In the end, it’s inevitable. When it comes to Yellowstone’s Beth Dutton, there seems to be no shortage of ways to describe her. On the one hand, she’s one of the most fascinating, strong-willed and delightfully foul-mouthed characters ever to grace our television screens. On the other hand, she’s also deeply jaded, wounded and at times unstable.
SheKnows
Ahead of His General Hospital Swan Song, Adam Huss Speaks Out
The actor would like to have a word with you, if he may. “And now the end is near… ” Yep, the February 6 episode of General Hospital made it bloody clear how Nikolas was being written off this time around. And as Adam Huss wraps his short but explosive run in the role, he reached out via Instagram to share his thoughts about subbing for Marcus Coloma, especially at such a pivotal time in the character’s journey.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Back-Stab That Would Leave a Young & Restless Pot-Stirrer Making Waves in L.A.
What we don’t know could hurt Wyatt… a lot. We know, we know. Mention “Felony Flo” to a Bold & Beautiful viewer, and you’ll get a groan in response. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Instead of insisting that she’s a heroine, the show could instead embrace her scheming side and reveal that what she’s been up to all this time that she’s been off screen… has been no good!
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Be Prepared to Scream Bloody Murder as Elizabeth Faces a Tragic Ending
The week of February 6 will change the show forever. Previews don’t get a whole lot tenser than the one that General Hospital has dropped for this week’s episodes. Every time you think your blood pressure can’t get any higher, whoops, there it goes — getting higher still!
