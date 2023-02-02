ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JOY~
4d ago

So sorry to see his handsome face and great acting skills leave GH . I am certain that he will be picked up on another tv drama . Best wishes .

8
Emma Davis
5d ago

Wishing Coloma the Best, even though he will be missed. these Executives sometimes do not care about the FANS that keep Soap Opreas running, just their personal decision that sometimes leaves not only the Actors Confused, But the fans as well. Such a big disappointment & I'm sure the New Actor feels he's put in a situation of replacing an Actor that every GH Fan was use too. Not his fault, He an Actor to. Oh. What needs to Happen is the FANS go after the CBS/EXECUTIVES & let them know who really keeps soaps Functioning is we, The FANS. Not go act the actors who become replacements because sometimes they work, other times they don't & it really causes Fans to speak out, especially if the Actor as well feel they're No longer wanted, without real reasoning other then a Contract.

6
