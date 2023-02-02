Read full article on original website
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
East Peoria City Council approves arbitration ruling involving city’s police officers
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The East Peoria City Council has approved of a resolution in a salary dispute involving the city’s police officers. Council members Tuesday approved of an arbitrator’s decision that gives officers retroactive back pay equaling 2.25% annual pay raises for a contract from May of 2019, to last April.
Knox County woman charged with murder after body found in storage locker
GALESBURG, Ill. – A rural Knox County woman originally facing charges of Concealment of a Death after a body was found in a storage locker back in October, is now facing a charge of First-Degree Murder. Court records indicate Marcy Oglesby, 50, was also charged Monday with Concealing a...
More teens arrested in connection to car theft
PEORIA, Ill. – Two more Peoria juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing a car. Police say it happened Saturday evening, but details are just coming out now. Officers spotted the vehicle near Union and Moss and tried to stop it near Romeo B. Garrett Avenue...
Fire at Allied Iron & Steel in Peoria under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. — A fire early Tuesday morning at Allied Iron and Steel in Peoria has caused $500,000 damage. Crews were called to the business on Clark Street around 3:45 a.m. A passerby reported the fire from Rt. 29. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says heavy fire and smoke...
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
Sendoff ceremony for Peoria-area based battalion
PEORIA, Ill. – The latest batch of troops to be deployed from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing of the Illinois Army National Guard received a send off Tuesday morning. Around 180 members of the 1st Battalion of the 106th Aviation Regiment were recognized at a ceremony in front of family and friends, as well as Governor J.B. Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
Three injured — one critically — in North Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured — one seriously — following a crash in North Peoria Tuesday evening. It happened at 7:53 p.m. at Allen Road and Pioneer Parkway. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says the two vehicles appeared to have collided head-on. He says two sets of the “Jaws of Life” had to be used to get people out of the vehicles, while one person was able to get out without extrication.
New president of OSF St. Francis named
PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
Pritzker touts Bob Michel bridge project to soon begin
PEORIA, Ill. – A nearly $25 million project will get underway a bit more than a month from now that will give walkers and bike riders more access to the Bob Michel Bridge. Governor JB Pritzker used the Peoria Riverfront Museum Tuesday to talk about the work that will start March 13 and end November 17, almost just down the street.
East Peoria mayor hopeful new developments could finally start this year
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – It’s still going to be built, and East Peoria Mayor John Kahl admits he’s said that in each of the last couple years. But, Kahl says a four-story, 226 unit apartment complex called “50 Blutowne” could break ground this year. “It’s...
Bridge project to readjust CityLink routes
PEORIA, Ill. – CityLink is making temporary adjustments to a few of its bus routes before a bridge project begins next month. IDOT is planning to start improvements to the Bob Michel Bridge starting on March 13th. In addition to building a new bridge deck, it will remove sidewalks on the bridge and build a separate path for pedestrians and cyclists and a new bridge deck.
Local gas prices take slight decline
PEORIA, Ill. – Gas Prices in the Peoria area have taken another slight dip downward in two surveys. GasBuddy.com says their Peoria-area average has fallen 4.2 cents in the past week, averaging $3.53 for a gallon of unleaded. AAA, meanwhile, says its Peoria-Pekin metro average fell just under four...
