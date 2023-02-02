It probably goes without saying, but Elon Musk’s current tenure as Twitter’s CEO has been pretty chaotic, and not in the fun way. Between constantly changing things without any real warning and trying to get money any way possible, the popular social media site feels like it’s about to fall apart at any moment now, and he’s only been CEO for three months. And it’s even more noticeable because the man is desperately looking to find a way to pay back his $44 billion acquisition any way possible.

2 DAYS AGO