Gizmodo
Zoom Cuts 1,300 'Zoomies' After Pandemic Growth Spurt
Silicon Valley layoffs have become commonplace in the last several months as one after another announced they were letting staff go. This time, the latest round of layoffs will affect Zoom employees, as CEO Eric Yuan cited an unpredictable economy and the possibility of a recession. The video conference company...
Gizmodo
After a Dozen Lawsuits, Apple Breaks Its Silence on Privacy Problems
In November, Gizmodo exclusively reported that Apple harvests data about its users even after they flip the switch on an iPhone privacy setting that promises to “disable the sharing of device analytics altogether.” Since then, consumers across the country have filed at least 12 different class-action lawsuits about the problem. Apple ignored dozens of questions from Gizmodo and other reporters, until now. In an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Apple finally broke its silence—with a statement that seems to include glaring contradictions.
Gizmodo
Getty Images Claims Stable Diffusion's Creator 'Copied' 12 Million Copyrighted Images
For months, Getty Images has mumbled its simmering resentment over its photos being used for AI image generators. Now, the stock image site has finally turned up the heat on one of the companies crafting these AI systems. In a lawsuit filed last Friday and made public Monday, Getty alleged...
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Twitter Bots Will You Miss After the API Change?
It probably goes without saying, but Elon Musk’s current tenure as Twitter’s CEO has been pretty chaotic, and not in the fun way. Between constantly changing things without any real warning and trying to get money any way possible, the popular social media site feels like it’s about to fall apart at any moment now, and he’s only been CEO for three months. And it’s even more noticeable because the man is desperately looking to find a way to pay back his $44 billion acquisition any way possible.
Gizmodo
Saudi Arabia Is Trying to Pivot From Big Oil to Big Tech
The country of Saudi Arabia has scrounged up several billion dollars in investments from major tech companies, which are interested in building cloud computing centers in the region. According to Reuters, the Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha discussed the investments at LEAP, an international technology conference...
Gizmodo
A Flying Motorbike Company Just Got Listed on the Nasdaq
A company that sells flying motorbikes just got listed on the Nasdaq, which means that we’re all living in The Jetsons now, basically. The Japanese company ALI Technologies sells the futuristic XTURISMO, a so-called “luxury hoverbike,” powered by electricity, which are said to have been inspired by the hovercrafts from Star Wars. The XTURISMOs are 12 feet in length and can travel up to 60 miles per hour, according to the company.
Gizmodo
OnePlus 11 is a Great Value for No-Frills Android Lovers
It is officially new smartphone season, and we’re starting this year’s corral with value. The OnePlus 11 isn’t as flashy as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, nor does it have proprietary hardware like the AI-focused Tensor chip found in Google’s Pixel 7 lineup. It’s just a good Android smartphone that’s competitively priced. If you’re a performance user looking for a deal, the OnePlus 11 is still costly with it $700 starting point, but offers a high refresh rate, long battery life, and telephoto lens. It’s not quite enough to compare to the Pixel 7 Pro, but offers more than the base Pixel 7 for a simple $100 premium.
Gizmodo
Leaked Document Suggests Hardly Anyone Bothered to Pay for Twitter Blue
Twitter-like apps don’t seem to be doing too hot as of late. Ever since billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the blue bird app back in October, a wave of controversy has caused a massive decline in users. Worse still for Twitter and Musk, few seem willing to pay for features like Twitter Blue. While some users have moved over to decentralized alternatives like Mastodon, the latest numbers from that app also show there’s fewer folks keen on posting on Twitter’s direct competition.
Gizmodo
Binance Announces Temporary Pause on U.S. Bank Transfers
The world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is set to halt transfers to and from U.S. bank accounts beginning Wednesday, February 8. The company tweeted out confirmation of the USD bank transaction suspension on Monday, following early reports from multiple news outlets. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all...
Gizmodo
Roku and DoorDash Have Teamed Up for Interactive Food Delivery Ads
There are arguably already too many ways to order food for delivery right to your door. You can call a restaurant. You can open up your laptop and go online. You can click through an app on your smartphone. Heck, you can summon a drone, if you’re willing to endanger your local power grid. Now, for better or worse, the ever-expanding advertising hellscape is offering one more option.
Gizmodo
Zuckerberg Confirms Meta Quest 3 VR Headset Will Have Full Color Mixed Reality
Mark Zuckerberg said in a recent earnings call that Meta’s next consumer oriented headset, speculated to be the Meta Quest 3, will include full color mixed reality features. This could be a major shift in the VR industry and the company’s continuing fascination with shared virtual spaces. In...
