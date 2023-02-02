PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured — one seriously — following a crash in North Peoria Tuesday evening. It happened at 7:53 p.m. at Allen Road and Pioneer Parkway. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says the two vehicles appeared to have collided head-on. He says two sets of the “Jaws of Life” had to be used to get people out of the vehicles, while one person was able to get out without extrication.

