WMBF
Incident report identifies man accused of robbing Little River bank
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An incident report provided the name of the man accused of robbing a bank in Little River. The report lists 38-year-old Thomas Patrick Sheils as the suspect in the case. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the United Community Bank on Highway...
Florence County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrests of individuals involved in vehicle theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s […]
WMBF
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. WMBF News obtained the incident...
WMBF
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
South Carolina police charge man in burglary, car break-ins that began week after release from jail
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police have charged a man in connection with a burglary and multiple car break-ins in town that began about a week after he was released from jail on similar charges, according to a news release. William Alan Raynor, 51, was arrested and charged in connection with a burglary […]
WMBF
Surfside Beach police arrest man accused of breaking into Benjamin’s Bakery
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a local bakery late last year. The Surfside Beach Police Department said 51-year-old William Raynor was arrested on Feb. 1 after a resident reported a suspicious person checking door handles on vehicles. Raynor is...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department recently launched its Trespassing Authorization Program after an uptick in trespassing calls. The new program gives officers permission to ticket or arrest anyone on your property even when you’re not there. This is different from the typical...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for bank robbery suspect near Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area. Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East. Officials said a search for the suspect started before 3:30 p.m. near...
WMBF
Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday night. The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say security cameras at the Dollar General captured photos...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School.
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
CCSO searching for juvenile last seen Wednesday near McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say. Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown […]
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
WMBF
Horry County police investigate bank robbery near Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area. Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East. WMBF News reporter Eric Richards found police officers still out at the...
columbuscountynews.com
Truck, Home Damaged in Drive-by Shooting
Deputies are investigating a shooting report on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City Friday. The sheriff’s office said James O’Neal Johnson was feeding his chickens around 10:19 a.m. when someone drove past his home and opened fire. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were damaged...
WMBF
Coroner: 35-year-old woman killed by vehicle while walking in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner identified the 35-year-old woman who died after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. The Georgetown County Coroner said Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, of Georgetown, was...
WECT
Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
wpde.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital and lanes are blocked after a four-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Clay Pond Road and Wesley Street in the Forestbrook Community.
