Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Florence County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrests of individuals involved in vehicle theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Suspects wanted for armed robbery in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for the suspects in an armed robbery at a Dollar General Sunday night. The robbery happened at 10:30 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say security cameras at the Dollar General captured photos...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Lansing Daily

School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies

An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Horry County police investigate bank robbery near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area. Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East. WMBF News reporter Eric Richards found police officers still out at the...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Truck, Home Damaged in Drive-by Shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting report on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City Friday. The sheriff’s office said James O’Neal Johnson was feeding his chickens around 10:19 a.m. when someone drove past his home and opened fire. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were damaged...
TABOR CITY, NC
WECT

Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
wpde.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

