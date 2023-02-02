Chiefs Reveal Team Captains for Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City will lean on these six players to lead the charge in the biggest game of the year.

We already know what the Chiefs will be wearing on Super Bowl Sunday. Now, we know the players who will lead them on the field.

Kansas City announced its captains for the Super Bowl, leaning on six veteran players: quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones, running back Jerick McKinnon, linebacker Nick Bolton, tight end Travis Kelce and punter Tommy Townsend.

The Chiefs rotated captains during the regular season, but used a players vote to settle on six during the playoffs.

Get your seats to the Super Bowl with SI Tickets

All four players have been with Kansas City for multiple years, while three of the six—Mahomes, Kelce and Jones—have been with the organization since at least 2017. Four of the six (Mahomes, Kelce, Jones and Townsend) were first-team All-Pro selections this season.

With three offensive players, two defensive players and one specialist, the group is well balanced. While their contributions on the field will obviously be needed to top the Eagles, their first task will be simple: win the coin toss.