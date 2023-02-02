ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid Doubts Mecole Hardman Will Be Able to Play in Super Bowl

By Wilton Jackson
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmvyU_0kaQcWDD00

The Chiefs coach discussed the status of his wide receiver ahead of next Sunday’s game.

As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII against the Eagles, Kansas City coach Andy Reid announced Thursday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman is doubtful to play in the Big Game on Feb. 12.

“I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl,” Reid told reporters. “He was not going to be denied the other day. That’s a tribute to the kid. He push himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid.”

The news concerning Hardman comes after the 2019 Pro Bowler played in the Chiefs’ 23–20 win against the Bengals in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. In the clash, Hardman caught two receptions for 10 yards while rushing for seven yards on two carries.

Sunday’s AFC title game marked the first time Hardman played since early November because of an abdomen injury. Leading up to game, he had been listed as questionable after spending several weeks on team’s injured reserve list.

In the 2022 season, Hardman has recorded 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 11.9 yards per catch. While the Chiefs will likely lose Hardman, Kansas City appears poised to get some of their other wide receivers back in time for the Super Bowl.

Kadarius Toney (ankle) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) will not practice with the team on Thursday. However, Toney participated in the team’s walkthrough session earlier. Reid also remains confident that Schuster will be good to go on Feb. 12.

KANSAS CITY, MO
