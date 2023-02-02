Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team

Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday.

She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021.

Stevens, 27, played the first two seasons of her career for Dallas and the past three in Chicago, averaging 9.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 78 total games (32 starts) with the Sky. In 2022, she had averages of 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots in 35 games (eight starts).

With the departure of Stevens, Chicago will have just one returning starter from the championship team — Kahleah Copper — and just two other players who were on the roster in 2021 (Dana Evans, Ruthy Hebard).

Parker said she is signing with the Aces. Vanderloot hasn’t announced her destination, and Quigley is expected to sit out the 2023 season, per ESPN.

In 2022, the Sky finished 26-10, tying the Aces for the best record. Chicago was upset by the Connecticut Sun in the playoff semifinals.

Stevens is the latest addition to a rebuilding roster in Los Angeles under new head coach Curt Miller.

This offseason, the Sparks acquired forward Dearica Hamby in a trade with the Aces and guard Jasmine Thomas in a trade from the Sun.

The Sparks were 13-23 last season, finishing 11th in the 12-team league.

