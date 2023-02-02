ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
Fire ignites behind Oakland Park tire shop

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters battled an explosive fire Tuesday night in Oakland Park. Flames could be seen shooting up into the sky, and a plume of black smoke came from behind a rims and tire shop. The business is located off of Prospect Road and Andrews Avenue. Neighbors...
Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
AL CAPONE DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
Investigators work to identify human remains, possibly connected to missing South Florida Lyft driver

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are working to identify human remains found close to where a Palm Beach Gardens man went missing last week. Authorities in Central Florida have a warrant charging Matthew Flores with the second-degree murder of a man in Wauchula. He could face more charges in the disappearance of e 74-year-old Gary Levin.
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Mother-son duo crashed stolen truck, stole woman’s SUV in Doral, police say

DORAL, Fla. – A mother and son were arrested Monday after crashing a stolen truck and stealing a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon, police say. Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, of Milledgeville, Georgia is facing third-degree felony charges of grand theft, fleeing/eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident.
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
