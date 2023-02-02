Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police respond to barricaded suspect involved in possible domestic dispute
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police responded to a home in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday after receiving calls of a barricaded suspect that was possibly involved in a domestic dispute. Miami-Dade police said they received calls about a dispute at a home near the 1000 block of Northwest 113th Terrace in...
Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton
Two people were taken to hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County.
Click10.com
Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
Click10.com
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
MIAMI – A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. After suspect captured with...
Click10.com
Parents voice concern, frustration after student shot outside Miami-Dade school
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Parents of students at Miami Norland Senior High School spoke to Local 10 News Tuesday, a day after a student was shot outside the campus in Miami Gardens. “My niece and my son goes over to the junior high, and my niece is at the...
cw34.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
Click10.com
Fire ignites behind Oakland Park tire shop
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Firefighters battled an explosive fire Tuesday night in Oakland Park. Flames could be seen shooting up into the sky, and a plume of black smoke came from behind a rims and tire shop. The business is located off of Prospect Road and Andrews Avenue. Neighbors...
Click10.com
Car pulled from Biscayne Bay after plunging into water with mother, son inside
MIAMI – A vehicle was seen being pulled out of Biscayne Bay on Tuesday afternoon. It happened outside the Biscayne 21 condo building located at 2121 North Bayshore Drive. According to authorities, a woman and her son were inside the car when it went into the water. Both were...
Body found floating at Intracoastal Waterway
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were trying to determine if foul play was involved after a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.Investigators were called around 3:15 p.m. to the Intracoastal Waterway and E. Sunrise Blvd. after receiving a report of a body in the water.Officials said the scene was active as they searched for clues.Officials did not immediately provide more information about the body.
Click10.com
Reward offered for information about fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 25th...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Gang member shoots at duo in broad daylight after argument at shopping plaza
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A known gang member and convicted felon was arrested Monday after he shot at two people last month following an argument at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said. Luis Alfredo Guanche, 30, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of being...
Deerfield News
AL CAPONE DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH
Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
Click10.com
Investigators work to identify human remains, possibly connected to missing South Florida Lyft driver
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are working to identify human remains found close to where a Palm Beach Gardens man went missing last week. Authorities in Central Florida have a warrant charging Matthew Flores with the second-degree murder of a man in Wauchula. He could face more charges in the disappearance of e 74-year-old Gary Levin.
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Click10.com
Florida City Elementary School placed on lockdown after fatal shooting reported nearby
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Florida City Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fatal shooting was reported nearby, authorities confirmed. According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Florida City Police Department were notified about the shooting around 11:20 a.m. Officers arrived in the 500 block of Northwest...
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
Click10.com
Mother-son duo crashed stolen truck, stole woman’s SUV in Doral, police say
DORAL, Fla. – A mother and son were arrested Monday after crashing a stolen truck and stealing a woman’s SUV in Doral Monday afternoon, police say. Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, of Milledgeville, Georgia is facing third-degree felony charges of grand theft, fleeing/eluding police and leaving the scene of an accident.
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
Click10.com
Paramedic testifies about finding patients dead inside Hollywood nursing home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – We are now seeing surveillance video inside the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills that shows paramedics responding to treat patients in the facility after power went out following Hurricane Irma in 2017. State prosecutors say the facility’s administrator, Jorge Carballo, should have done more to help...
Comments / 0