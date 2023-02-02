NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student’s belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.

NEENAH, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO