Wisconsin State

wtaq.com

String of Vehicle Thefts Launches Investigation in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the...
wtaq.com

Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
wtaq.com

Nomination Period Open for Wisconsin Potato Industry Board Election

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Producers who grow and sell potatoes in the following districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the...
wtaq.com

Gun, Ammunition Found in Neenah High School Student’s Backpack

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student’s belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.
wtaq.com

High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
wtaq.com

Wisconsin DNR Anticipates Sturgeon Spearing Season

WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for the sturgeon spearing season opener on Feb. 11. The DNR’s fisheries biologist, Margaret Stadig, said more licenses were sold this year. “Over 13 thousand people bought a spearing license,” said Stadig. “This is an increase...
wtaq.com

NE Wisconsin Continues To Respond To Ukrainians In Need

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin medical company is sending vital supplies to those affected by the Russia-Ukraine War. It has been nearly a year since the conflict started between the two countries, and help is still desperately needed. The Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists from the Orthopedic...
wtaq.com

Audit Ordered for Department of Safety and Professional Services

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Lawmakers want to know why it takes so long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee ordered an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. “We can’t have people that are looking for licenses to become social workers...
wtaq.com

Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce $5.3 Million in Grants to Seven Projects Promoting Harbor Maintenance

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow...
wtaq.com

Gov. Evers Budget to Include Shared Revenue Increase

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Governor Tony Evers reveals what he’ll propose to help local governments with their budget challenges. Evers’ budget will call for dedicating 20% of future state tax collections to increase shared revenue by more than $576 million, and allow local governments to levy higher sales taxes.
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Sees Largest Number of Reported TSS Cases in Over 10 Years

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — State health officials are concerned as they’re seeing the largest number of reported toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years. Since July 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received five reports of TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage females. No deaths have been reported.
wtaq.com

Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
wtaq.com

Senator Andre Jacque Authors All Copays Count Bill

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. Patient Deb Constantine says insurers are accepting those payments – and then billing patients again.
wtaq.com

One Person Rescued from Fond du Lac House Fire

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Once firefighters arrived, there was flames coming through the roof. Firefighters searched...
wtaq.com

And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
