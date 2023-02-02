Read full article on original website
String of Vehicle Thefts Launches Investigation in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the...
Oshkosh School Officials Credit Training for Discovery of Gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. “Fortunately our training with our students and our staff is, ‘if you see something say something,'” said Bryan Davis,...
Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
Appleton Police Attempting to Locate Person of Interest in Briarcliff Homicide
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of N. Briarcliff Drive. The Appleton Police Department has identified Yia...
Nomination Period Open for Wisconsin Potato Industry Board Election
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting nominations through March 31, 2023 for three seats on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board. Producers who grow and sell potatoes in the following districts are eligible to nominate producers or be nominated to the...
Gun, Ammunition Found in Neenah High School Student’s Backpack
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A gun and ammunition were found in a student’s backpack Tuesday at Neenah High School. District officials say a police resource officer at the school received a call with a tip that a student may have stolen a gun and was keeping it at a residence. The student was at school, and officials immediately brought him in for questioning. The student’s belongings were found in an empty classroom. A search of his backpack turned up the handgun, which was unloaded, and ammunition.
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Wisconsin DNR Anticipates Sturgeon Spearing Season
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for the sturgeon spearing season opener on Feb. 11. The DNR’s fisheries biologist, Margaret Stadig, said more licenses were sold this year. “Over 13 thousand people bought a spearing license,” said Stadig. “This is an increase...
NE Wisconsin Continues To Respond To Ukrainians In Need
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Northeast Wisconsin medical company is sending vital supplies to those affected by the Russia-Ukraine War. It has been nearly a year since the conflict started between the two countries, and help is still desperately needed. The Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists from the Orthopedic...
Oshkosh School to Have Increased Security After Student Allegedly Brings Gun to School
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There will be increased police presence at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh on Tuesday, after a student allegedly brought a gun to school Monday. The Oshkosh Police Department says a school resource officer was advised on Monday that a student had brought a gun...
Audit Ordered for Department of Safety and Professional Services
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Lawmakers want to know why it takes so long to issue professional licenses in Wisconsin. Republicans on the Legislative Audit Committee ordered an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services. “We can’t have people that are looking for licenses to become social workers...
Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce $5.3 Million in Grants to Seven Projects Promoting Harbor Maintenance
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow...
Gov. Evers Budget to Include Shared Revenue Increase
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Governor Tony Evers reveals what he’ll propose to help local governments with their budget challenges. Evers’ budget will call for dedicating 20% of future state tax collections to increase shared revenue by more than $576 million, and allow local governments to levy higher sales taxes.
Wisconsin Sees Largest Number of Reported TSS Cases in Over 10 Years
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — State health officials are concerned as they’re seeing the largest number of reported toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases in over 10 years. Since July 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received five reports of TSS, with four cases associated with super absorbency tampon use by teenage females. No deaths have been reported.
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
Senator Andre Jacque Authors All Copays Count Bill
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Proposed legislation would require Wisconsin insurance plans and pharmacy benefits managers to accept co-pay assistance towards annual drug co-pays. Insurance companies are telling Wisconsin patients that financial assistance from some sources doesn’t count towards their drug deductibles. Patient Deb Constantine says insurers are accepting those payments – and then billing patients again.
One Person Rescued from Fond du Lac House Fire
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Once firefighters arrived, there was flames coming through the roof. Firefighters searched...
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
Crews Install Concrete Barriers Along Dangerous Green Bay Intersection
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are working to put in concrete barriers along Packerland Drive, south of West Mason Street. The intersection is considered to be one of the most dangerous in Brown County. Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, says that this will eliminate the high rate...
