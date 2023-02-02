ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Blaze Breaks Out At Crystal Mall Food Court In Waterford: Firefighters Still On Scene

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g8vXZ_0kaQaOT300
Firefighters fight a blaze at the Crystal Mall in Waterford. Photo Credit: Facebook/Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629

A fire broke out at a mall in New London County, causing flames that could be seen from the roof of the building.

The blaze started on Thursday, Feb. 2 around 10:40 a.m. at the Crystal Mall in Waterford at 850 Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), according to Waterford Professional Firefighters Association Local 4629.

The fire originated in the food court, causing smoke and flames to erupt from the building. Numerous fire departments in Waterford, as well as New London, responded to the mall to join the effort to put it out.

The fire has since been knocked out, and firefighters remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Heat gun ignites insulation in Tolland

TOLLAND — The fire department responded to a fire at a home on Fieldstone Drive Saturday morning that can be blamed on the extreme cold weather, according to Fire Marshal Robert DaBica. DaBica said the department was called to the home around 9:30 a.m. after a fire started in...
TOLLAND, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman From Huntington Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree At Manorville Intersection

Two people were killed after a vehicle slammed into a tree at a Long Island intersection. The crash happened at around 3:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in Manorville. A 50-year-old Huntington Station man was driving a 2019 Ford van southbound on Wading River Road when the vehicle left the road and struck the tree at the intersection with North Street, Suffolk County Police said.
MANORVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
New Haven Independent

Eviction OK’d After Restaurant Shutters

A 32-year-old tenant has until the end of the month to move himself, his pregnant wife, and their two children out of their rented single-family home — in his latest setback after closing his Long Wharf restaurant, falling behind on rent at his house, and preparing to file for bankruptcy.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Struck By Falling Tree in Colchester Has Died: Police

A man who was struck by a falling tree in Colchester over the weekend has died, according to state police. State police said troopers responded to Clark Road just after 12:31 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a medical incident and they found 52-year-old Jody Fellows unresponsive in the woods behind the residence.
COLCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Water has been shut off from Hull Street to Cawley Street in Bristol due to a water main break. The Bristol Water and Sewer Department says the shutdown may affect many other streets in the area since South Street is a main transmission line. “Our crews...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy