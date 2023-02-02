Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall to host Taylor Swift night Friday in Fort Worth Stockyards

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall , Fort Worth’s new live performance venue, will have a Taylor Swift night at Club 90s on Friday.

Tannahill’s, at 122 East Exchange Ave. Suite 280, is a project started by Chef Tim Love , owner of Texas-based restaurants including Lonesome Dove Western Bistro . Love has also served as the official chef of Austin City Limits .

Club 90s will host a Taylor Swift night in the Music Hall with room for a thousand guests. General admission tickets start at $19.50 and are sold on Ticketmaster , but don’t worry Swifties — tickets have not sold out yet as of Thursday morning.

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is named after Chef Tim Love’s son and will open Friday. Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall/Courtesy: Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

The around 26,000-square-foot venue features a main stage, restaurant, retail shop and full-service bars on the main floor. VIP suites, a lounge area and a private bar are located upstairs.

Restaurant menu highlights include grilled oysters, smoked crab and green chile dip with fresh pita bread, fried bologna, house made pappardelle with wild boar ragu, duck confit shepherd’s pie and cold noodle salad.