Fort Worth, TX

Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall to host Taylor Swift night Friday in Fort Worth Stockyards

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall , Fort Worth’s new live performance venue, will have a Taylor Swift night at Club 90s on Friday.

Tannahill’s, at 122 East Exchange Ave. Suite 280, is a project started by Chef Tim Love , owner of Texas-based restaurants including Lonesome Dove Western Bistro . Love has also served as the official chef of Austin City Limits .

Club 90s will host a Taylor Swift night in the Music Hall with room for a thousand guests. General admission tickets start at $19.50 and are sold on Ticketmaster , but don’t worry Swifties — tickets have not sold out yet as of Thursday morning.

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is named after Chef Tim Love’s son and will open Friday. Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall/Courtesy: Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

The around 26,000-square-foot venue features a main stage, restaurant, retail shop and full-service bars on the main floor. VIP suites, a lounge area and a private bar are located upstairs.

Restaurant menu highlights include grilled oysters, smoked crab and green chile dip with fresh pita bread, fried bologna, house made pappardelle with wild boar ragu, duck confit shepherd’s pie and cold noodle salad.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

