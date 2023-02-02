SACRAMENTO – A woman is under arrest after a stabbing left a man dead in Natomas over the weekend. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Club Center Drive a little after 10 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released at this point.One person, a woman, was detained at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Angelina Hernandez and police say she has since been arrested. Hernandez has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No other information, including what may have led up to the stabbing, has been released.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO