elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff arrests suspect in child molestation case
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrested a man suspected of molesting several juveniles. They are also asking for the public’s help in finding more victims. NEWS RELEASE: ARREST MADE IN CHILD MOLESTATION CASE. On January 19, 2023, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau arrested 49-year-old Elton Glenn...
Stockton fatal shooting suspect arrested by US Marshals
(KTXL) — The US Marshals Task Force made an arrest on Monday in connection to the March 22, 2022 shooting in Stockton that killed one teen and injured three others, according to the Stockton Police Department. Deonte Holmes, 18, was arrested as the suspect in the fatal shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane. […]
Suspected serial organized retail thief arrested by Davis police
DAVIS, Calif — Davis police arrested a 42-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of organized retail theft, and they say they have also tied the man to multiple other thefts happening over the past few months. The Yolo County District Attorney's Office described the man as a transient resident of...
16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton. The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Saraiah Acosta, 18, recently graduated from Cordova High School in California and loved softball A recent high school graduate is being remembered by loved ones after she was allegedly killed by her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to multiple news reports. Devian Lewis, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing the 18-year-old girl inside a Rancho Cordova, Calif. home and running her over with a vehicle around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, according to a joint press release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The...
KCRA.com
Prison for woman who admitted statutory rape of young boys
A 35-year-old Northern California woman pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, prosecutors said Monday. Jennifer Decarlo last week entered guilty pleas to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
KCRA.com
Suspect crashes into apartment building in stolen vehicle, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Detectives are searching for a suspect who crashed into an apartment building in a stolen vehicle on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle crashed into an apartment on the 4100 block of Palm Avenue. No injuries were reported in...
KCRA.com
1 dead after Sacramento County house fire where barricaded person was inside
ELVERTA, Calif. — A man has died after a house fire in the Elverta area of Sacramento County, officials said. Earlier, a person was barricaded inside the building. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said its firefighters and deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's went to a home in the 2400 block of Covered Wagon Circle. There was smoke inside the home, and firefighters waited while deputies tried speaking with a person who was inside the home firing what sounded like a firearm.
KCRA.com
Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Tuesday in Sacramento. Sacramento police have responded to the Motel 6 on 30th Street for the investigation. Crime scene tape blocked off the entrance to room 123. A spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department tells KCRA...
13 arrested, 30 survivors found in Contra Costa human trafficking bust
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Authorities made 13 arrests and identified more than two dozen survivors of human trafficking following a recent bust in Contra Costa County, prosecutors said.According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, more than two dozen agencies in the county took part in "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild", a weeklong statewide effort to find human trafficking survivors and apprehend their exploiters.From January 23 to January 28, eight separate anti-human trafficking operations took place in Contra Costa County. During the operations, 13 suspected human traffickers were arrested and 30 survivors were identified.The DA's office said the survivors had...
Woman, 32, arrested after deadly stabbing in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A woman is under arrest after a stabbing left a man dead in Natomas over the weekend. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Club Center Drive a little after 10 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released at this point.One person, a woman, was detained at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Angelina Hernandez and police say she has since been arrested. Hernandez has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No other information, including what may have led up to the stabbing, has been released.
Police make arrest in San Jose homicide
San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue. Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area. Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed...
crimevoice.com
Tip leads to Mail Theft Arrest
Originally Published By: Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. “On January 19, 2023, at about 2:20 PM, an alert citizen noticed a suspicious female parked in the shopping center located at 55 Highway 26, Valley Springs. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an unconscious female in the driver seat slumped over the center console. The deputy contacted the female, who identified herself as Rehnee Briggs, 36 years of age, Lodi. While speaking to Suspect Briggs, the deputy noticed drug paraphernalia on the steering column. Suspect Briggs was asked to step out of the vehicle to allow the deputy to conduct a search. The deputy located additional drug paraphernalia and suspect Briggs’s sweatshirt pocket and stolen mail inside the vehicle containing the names of more than 16 people.
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
KCRA.com
Sacramento police arrest man after 10-year-old's motocross bikes were stolen
A 10-year-old motocross racer, passing through Sacramento with his family to train last weekend, said he was in shock when he learned someone had stolen his dirt bikes. "Motocross is everything to me. I always wanted to race," Noah Kovarik said. He got his first dirt bike when he was...
Nearly $34M in illegal cannabis found during raids in Oakland, Hayward
OAKLAND – Authorities busted three illegal cannabis growing operations in the East Bay last week, seizing more than $30 million in plants, along with firearms and cash.According to the Department of Cannabis Control, agents on Thursday served search warrants at operations in Oakland and Hayward. During Thursday's operations, 26,836 plants valued at more than $22.1 million was seized, along with 2,720 pounds of cannabis flower valued at more than $4.49 million.Along with the illegal cannabis plants, agents said an AR-style semiautomatic rifle and a handgun were also seized, along with $68,841 in cash.The following day, agents with the Department of...
Stockton officer under investigation no longer with the agency
(KTXL) — A Stockton Police officer who was under investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is no longer an employee of the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Pursuit of Rancho Cordova homicide suspect ends in shooting According to the police department, Ny Tran was arrested in November 2022, for the suspicion […]
19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
KCRA.com
Deputies search for man who escaped from Calaveras County Jail
Authorities are searching for a man who escaped the Calaveras County Jail on Thursday. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old Larry Albert McDonald, Jr., of San Andreas, was taking out the trash with another incarcerated person while being supervised by jail staff, when he took off running toward the back fence.
