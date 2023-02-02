ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sex/Life Season 2 Release Date Revealed — Watch the Teaser

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxZNf_0kaQYtoc00

Sex/Life won’t leave you hanging for much longer.

Netflix announced Thursday that the steamy series starring Sarah Shahi will return for Season 2 on Thursday, March 2. Season 1 was released back in June 2021.

The streamer also unveiled a new teaser, which you can check out above, as well as new photos (see below).

Inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men , the show centers on Billie Connelly (Shahi), a wife and mother who, after growing tired of her boring suburban life, begins journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with ex-boyfriend Brad (played by UnREAL and Falling Inn Love ’s Adam Demos).

Season 1 ended with Billie reconciling with her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel, American Horror Story ), only to run back to Brad with the hope of rekindling their romance. But Brad didn’t respond to her suggestion, leaving their potential future up in the air

Returning Season 2 cast includes Shahi as Billie, Vogel as Cooper, Demos as Brad, Margaret Odette ( Step Up: High Water , Blindspot ) as Sasha, Jonathan Sadowski ( Young & Hungry ) as Devon and Li Jun Li ( Babylon ) as Francesca.

Joining the cast this season are Wallis Day ( Batwoman ) as Gigi, Darius Homayoun ( Tehran , Succession ) as Majid, Cleo Anthony ( She’s Gotta Have It , Roswell, New Mexico ) as Kam, Craig Bierko ( UnREAL ) as Mick and Dylan Bruce ( Midnight Texas , Orphan Black ) as Spencer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqMtw_0kaQYtoc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRoNp_0kaQYtoc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDECw_0kaQYtoc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzRQA_0kaQYtoc00

Are you ready for Sex/Life Season 2? Drop your thoughts and predictions below.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

1923: [Spoiler] Confirmed to Return in Just-Announced Season 2

This just in: We know of at least one Dutton who’ll survive 1923‘s freshman season. On the heels of the Yellowstone prequel’s Season 2 renewal Friday, series star Harrison Ford confirmed that he will, indeed, be in the sophomore run. Press PLAY on the video below to hear him announce the news to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today. Giddy up, y’all. Harrison Ford is not playing coy. The actor tells @SavannahGuthrie he’ll be there for second season of ‘1923,’ the Yellowstone prequel. pic.twitter.com/er1Gq54iUm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2023 Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford)...
TVLine

The Flash's Final Season Opens With 'Pure Emotion' for Barry/Iris, Will Close On a 'Really High Note'

Let’s do the time loop againnnnn. The CW’s The Flash returns this Wednesday at 8/7c with what is far from its first take on a time loop episode. Why dip back into that well to kick off no less than the speedster series’ final season? “It was all about me needing a story where I could explore nothing but pure emotion for Barry and Iris (played by Grant Gustin and Candice Patton),” showrunner Eric Wallace tells TVLine. “A lot of my favorite episodes are time loop episodes, but they always have one thing in common: somebody dies over and over. We did it...
TVLine

Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?

The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
FLORIDA STATE
TVLine

Last of Us EP Hints an Upcoming Joel Moment Will Hit the Audience 'So Hard'

In addition to making us want to listen to Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time” on repeat, Sunday’s The Last of Us also made us wonder: Will we ever see scenes from Joel’s life circa 2003-2023, the way Episode 3 (read a full recap) gave us interludes from Bill and Frank’s? So we took that query to series co-creator/executive producer Craig Mazin, who essentially said… probably not. But there’s something potentially much more powerful in the offing. “I don’t think we’re going to go backwards at length like that, but Joel’s past is what informs his future,” the EP told TVLine. “There’s a particular...
TVLine

Frasier Revival: Does This Major Spoiler Hint at Cheers Cameos Galore?

We’ll drink to this news! Paramount+ on Wednesday revealed a key plot detail about its forthcoming Frasier revival, and the new spoiler seemingly sets the stage for copious Cheers crossovers. Per the streamer, the sequel series will find Kelsey Grammer’s titular shrink moving from Seattle back to… Boston (aka the home of a certain iconic watering hole), where he will be met with “new challenges” and “new relationships,” while also finally fulfilling “an old dream or two.” (Par+ cheekily shared this first look at Frasier’s “boarding pass.”) As previously reported, joining Grammer in the Frasier follow-up will be British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst (playing Frasier’s old...
TVLine

For Young Sheldon, the Time Has Come to Decide Whether or Not to Rewrite a Major Piece of Big Bang Theory History

Young Sheldon could be months, weeks, or even days out from a painful childhood memory first revealed on The Big Bang Theory. During Thursday’s episode, Sheldon’s twin sister Missy confronted George about sneaking around with next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. The episode also acknowledged that Missy is now 13 years old — which, according to Big Bang, is the age where Sheldon walks in on his father having sex with another woman. “I was 13 years old, and on spring break from college,” Sheldon told Penny during Season 10 of the mothership. “My mother was in bible study, I walked in the...
TVLine

A Million Little Things Video: Get Caught Up Before the Final Season

If you’ve lost touch with the Friends of Jon over the past year or so, have no fear: A Million Little Things is going to make sure you’re all caught up before the drama’s upcoming final season. In the exclusive video above, series stars James Roday Rodriguez, David Giuntoli, Lizzy Greene, Grace Park, Cameron Esposito, Allison Miller, Romany Malco and Christina Moses walk you through the major events of Season 4. Gary and Maggie’s reunion! Rome’s teaching gig! Eddie and Anna’s courtship-with-secrets! Regina’s decision to open a food truck! Katherine’s coming out! And, of course, the biggest (aka most devastating) bombshell of...
TVLine

Ginny & Georgia and Kaleidoscope Top Latest Nielsen Streaming Chart

Jack Ryan and Wednesday Addams both stepped aside this week, as two new entries topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. For the week of Jan. 2, Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia with the release of its second season amassed 2.5 billion minutes viewed across 20 total episodes. Nielsen notes that the series’ viewers were 77% female and 34% 18-34 — a profile that closely resembles that of Grey’s Anatomy. Netflix’s Kaleidoscope was a distant second with 1.6 billion minutes viewed across its eight episodes. Nielsen says that the Giancarlo Esposito-led heist drama’s broad audience was evenly split across ages 18-64, as...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

Night Court Recap: Dan Gets Shoved Back Into the Dating Pool — How Are You Liking the Sequel Series So Far?

Night Court‘s Dan Fielding isn’t ready to start dating again… but that won’t stop his new courtroom pals from nudging him along. In this week’s episode, we learn that Dan has been quite a magnet for the ladies since his return to night court. His latest client can’t resist groping him (“My husband’s in a coma”), and he tells Abby that another woman randomly yelled out at him: “I’d like to climb that!” He’s so besieged by sexual offers that when a woman played by sitcom great Wendie Malick approaches him, he instantly cuts her off, thinking she’s trying to hit...
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Latest Twist Could Totally Derail #Tarlos' Wedding Plans

Securing the perfect wedding venue was just the beginning of Carlos and T.K.’s struggles. Tuesday’s episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star sat the engaged couple down with Iris, who was recently revealed to be (gasp!) Carlos’ secret wife. He was concerned when Iris said she needed to think about whether signing divorce papers was a “good idea,” but those concerns were later squashed when she explained that an annulment was the superior option. “If I file for your divorce, I’d be saying we were married, and we weren’t — not really,” she told T.K. “It would be a mistake to say that we...
TVLine

So Help Me Todd Renewed for Season 2

The verdict is in for So Help Me Todd: CBS has renewed the mother-son legal drama for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Thus far this season (with Live+7 playback), So Help Me Todd is averaging 6.3 million total viewers — making it the third-most watched freshman series of this TV season — and a 0.5 demo rating. Out of the 13 dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks 11th in audience while besting only NCIS: Los Angeles in the demo. Created by Scott Prendergast, So Help Me Todd follows a by-the-book lawyer who hires her loose-cannon son as a private investigator...
TVLine

Meet Grease's First-Ever Pink Ladies in Trailer for Paramount+ Prequel Series

Who’s up for a trip back to 1954? Paramount+ on Tuesday released the official trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, its new musical series about the origins of Rydell High’s first girl gang. “In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever,” reads the official logline. That much is made clear in the trailer, which also gives us our first taste of some of the original songs being performed on the show. The...
TVLine

Night Court Renewed for Season 2

Night Court will be adding more cases to its docket: NBC has renewed the sequel series for Season 2, TVLine has learned. “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” NBC’s president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.” The continuation of...
TVLine

Dr. Phil to End After 21 Seasons

This is going to be a changing day in Dr. Phil‘s life: The syndicated therapy talk show is ending its daytime run this year after 21 seasons, according to our sister site Variety. The decision to end the show reportedly came directly from star Dr. Phil McGraw, with the final new episodes set to air this spring at the close of the 2022-23 broadcast season. The show’s distributor CBS Media Ventures, though, hopes to keep Dr. Phil on the air in daytime via repeats through at least the 2023-24 season, per Variety. “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Past Neighbours Episodes Get Freevee Release Date, Ahead of Uncancelled Aussie Soap Opera's 2023 Return

As a build-up to the “un-cancelled” Neighbours‘ return with new episodes later this year on Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming hub has set a release date for “a selection of celebrated former episodes” from the Australia soap opera. Neighbours was unceremoniously cancelled in March 2022, and its series finale on the UK’s Channel 5 aired last July 28, featuring cameos by series vets Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce. But in mid-November, eight months after the sudser was axed, Freevee stepped up to order a new season that will bring back lead cast members such as Stefan Dennis, Alan...
TVLine

Great Expectations Adaptation From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Gets Hulu Release Date

On this, the anniversary of Charles Dickens’ birthday, a release date has been announced for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s limited series adaptation of the classic novel Great Expectations. The six-part series produced by FX and BBC will premiere Stateside on Hulu on Sunday, March 26, with its first two episodes. (The BBC will air the series in the UK, while other international releases via the likes of Star+ and Disney+ will be announced at a later date.) Great Expectations is described by the Cliffs Notes I absolutely definitely never used in high school (I swear, Mrs. Price!) as the coming-of-age story...
TVLine

Good Wife Boss Teases Elsbeth-Centric Spinoff: 'She's Sort of a Modern Day Sherlock Holmes and Columbo'

Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King’s affection for Carrie Preston — and her fan favorite character of Elsbeth Tascioni — laid the groundwork for the just-announced spinoff. As we reported Tuesday, CBS has handed a pilot order to Elsbeth, a one-hour drama centered on the scatterbrained but brilliant lawyer that Preston played on both The Good Wife and its first offshoot The Good Fight. “This should be fun,” Robert King tweeted on Monday. “Michelle and I wanted to work with Carrie again, and loved the character of Elsbeth. She’s sort of a modern day Sherlock Holmes and Columbo.” The potential series — which...
TVLine

Blindspotting: Starz Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date and First Look

Blindspotting is finally coming back, y’all! Starz announced Wednesday that the series created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs will return for Season 2 with a double-episode premiere on Friday, April 14, starting at 9/8c. New episodes will air weekly each Friday at 9 pm and stream on demand on the Starz app. (Season 1 aired back in 2021.) The network also released first-look images from the upcoming season, which you can check out below. Blindspotting is set six months after the 2018 film starring Casal and Diggs. The series follows Ashley (played by Jasmine Cephas Jones), who was “nipping at the heels of...
TVLine

Terminal List Renewed for Season 2; Taylor Kitsch-Led Prequel in the Works

The Terminal List is getting longer. Not only has Chris Pratt‘s Navy SEAL drama been renewed for a second season, but Prime Video is also developing a prequel spinoff focused on Taylor Kitsch‘s character, our sister site Deadline reports. The prequel, which Kitsch will also executive-produce alongside Terminal List creator David DiGilio, is currently untitled. Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, The Terminal List stars Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, Constance Wu as war correspondent Katie Buranek, Kitsch as CIA operative Ben Edwards, Riley Keough as James’ wife Lauren Reece, Arlo Mertz as James’ daughter Lucy Reece,...
TVLine

New Good Wife Spinoff Centered on Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni Scores CBS Pilot Order

The Good Wife fan favorite Elsbeth Tascioni is moving to New York City as the star of her very own show. CBS has handed a pilot order to Elsbeth, a spinoff starring Carrie Preston as the seemingly scatterbrained but brilliant lawyer that was first introduced on The Good Wife, TVLine has learned. In the potential series — which is being targeted for the 2023-24 season — “after her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD,” reads the official synopsis. The Good Wife...
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy