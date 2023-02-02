The Traitors Renewed for Season 2

Alan Cumming is officially welcoming new guests to his castle : Peacock’s The Traitors has been renewed for Season 2.

In addition, a Season 1 reunion special hosted by Bravo’s Andy Cohen will hit the streamer Tuesday, Feb. 28.

“The Traitors is an ambitious, highly addictive and spontaneous format that keeps contestants and viewers on their toes,” NBCUniversal’s Executive Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content Corie Henson said in a statement. “Alan Cumming is a well-dressed genius, the producers at Studio Lambert are brilliant storytellers and the show is the perfect mix of drama and suspense to keep our Traitors and Faithfuls craving more.”

Per Vulture , the U.K. version of the series is also set to hit Peacock later this year.

Hosted by Cumming, the unscripted competition series (which dropped its first season in full on Jan. 12) joins 20 contestants together (including reality A-listers) to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. But three of the contestants coined “the traitors” devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

The cast for its debut season includes Survivor ‘s Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick and Cirie Fields, Big Brother ‘s Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly Villegas, Below Deck ‘s Kate Chastain, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘ Brandi Glanville and more. ( See who we want to enter the castle in Season 2 .)

Will you be checking back into Cumming’s castle? Let us know in the comments!