Four non-profit mental health agencies are creating a partnership to form one of the largest community mental health centers in Kentucky. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green; Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown; Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville will make up the new organization. The organization will...

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO