Kentucky State

wkyufm.org

Ky. lawmakers are back in session. Here’s what’s on tap

Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday after a break in this year's legislative session. The day began with Republican lawmakers questioning education officials about teacher vacancies. The Black Legislative Caucus held a Black History celebration in the Capitol Rotunda, with Gov. Andy Beshear and other legislators present. Rep. Pamela...
