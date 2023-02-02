ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dudamel to become NY Philharmonic music director, leave LA

NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel will become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season, ending a heralded tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic that began in 2009. The 42-year-old Venezuelan conductor agreed to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director, the...
No. 23 Creighton flashing depth heading into Seton Hall matchup

After two months outside the AP Top 25 poll, Creighton has proven itself to the voters once again thanks to its latest winning streak. Now No. 23 in the country, the Bluejays will be out for their seventh win in a row when they pay a visit to Seton Hall on Wednesday in Newark, N.J.
