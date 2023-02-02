Read full article on original website
Man arrested in 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Deonte Holmes was arrested Monday for the 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old in Stockton. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of killing the 18-year-old. On March 22, 2022, the Stockton Police Department said a man was hit in a shooting...
Sutter County deputies arrest man after deadly Yuba City DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The driver in a deadly Yuba City crash was arrested and is facing charges that include vehicle manslaughter, police said Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 21. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges that include driving while under the influence and vehicle manslaughter, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Arrests made in triple Santa Rosa stabbing and shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection to a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa that left one man dead. The homicide victim was identified by police as Asante VanDyke, 27, of Santa Rosa. Two more victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The violence broke out at 1:50 a.m. on February 2 at […]
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man killed in fight that critically injured 2 others identified
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who died in a Santa Rosa fight that left two others injured. Asante Vandyke, 27, was declared dead early Thursday after he and two other critically injured men were dropped off at the hospital, according to the Press Democrat. They had all been in a fight at Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, just outside the Cherry Street Historic neighborhood, officials said.
Sacramento Police investigate the death of a 3-year-old
(KTXL) — Sacramento Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in central Sacramento on Tuesday, according to police. At 7:37 a.m., fire crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the Motel 6 near 30th and N street, where they began administering CPR to the child. Emergency personnel took the child to a nearby hospital, […]
'We're here for them' | Stockton police chief reassures businesses after deadly shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — With several other officers in tow, Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden went door to door talking to merchants, owners and customers in the popular, two-story Waterfront Warehouse retail building on W. Weber Avenue. "This is a way of us reconnecting after trauma, where we talk to...
Woman, 32, arrested after deadly stabbing in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A woman is under arrest after a stabbing left a man dead in Natomas over the weekend. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Club Center Drive a little after 10 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released at this point.One person, a woman, was detained at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Angelina Hernandez and police say she has since been arrested. Hernandez has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No other information, including what may have led up to the stabbing, has been released.
Suspect who led police on wild chase with child in car arrested
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who led police on a wild chase in and out of San Francisco with a child in the car has been arrested, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Jonathon Melvin Poole, a 23-year-old resident of Suisun was arrested Monday. The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on […]
Person rescued from Folsom house fire
FOLSOM, Calif. — A person with disabilities was rescued from a house fire in Folsom, Monday. Crews responded to reports of a fire around 9:30 p.m. on Tomlinson Drive. When crews arrived, a two-story home was on fire and a person with disabilities was trapped in the upstairs bedroom, according to the fire department.
16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton. The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.
Arden-Arcade shooting: 16-year-old killed, 1 wounded
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 16-year-old is dead and another person is critically wounded after a shooting Sunday in the Arden-Arcade area. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Larkspur Lane for reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital...
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
Police: 2 people detained after running from stolen vehicle in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department detained two people suspected of running from a stolen car Tuesday. Police were in the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Bond Road. Police originally said they were looking for a third person, but later said the third person left the car before officers arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
2nd person to die at Santa Rita Jail in 2 weeks
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man died at Santa Rita Jail last week – the second person to die there in less than two weeks. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Charles Johnson, 45, who they said died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency at the jail the day before about 11:20 a.m. during the distribution of pills.
Man killed in Natomas Park stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento after reports of an assault came in around 10:39 a.m. Sunday. At...
Person found dead in Elverta house fire
ELVERTA, Calif. — Fire officials say one person was found dead following an incident where a man barricaded himself inside a house that was on fire. The incident happened on the 2400 block of Covered Wagon Circle near Rio Linda, officials said. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said it's not clear if the barricaded person was involved in any crime, but did say there was a family dispute that happened.
3 people found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Bay Area
Three people were found dead and one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
Police investigating flyers left in Folsom neighborhood as hate crime
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom police are investigating what they're calling a hate crime after several flyers were left in a neighborhood last month. Police responded to a report of a resident saying he found a flyer on his driveway with a racist message, according to officials. When police arrived in the neighborhood, they found several flyers were left on sidewalks and driveways.
Stockton business owners, customers reflect on deadly Waterfront Warehouse shooting Friday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department is still looking for the gunmen that took two lives and injured five others. Friday night's shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the La Vaca Restaurant and Bar at the Waterfront Warehouse retail building at 445 W. Weber Avenue. Shots were fired...
1 injured in Sacramento County shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
