Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl LVII Fantasy Football Rankings
The 2022 NFL season comes down to one final game: Super Bowl LVII. Hosted in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. This year marks Andy Reid's tenth consecutive season with a winning record and the Chiefs third Super Bowl...
Centre Daily
Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
Centre Daily
This Time, Packers Make Move In Updated Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Las Vegas Raiders remain an overwhelming favorite to be the 2023 team for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just not as overwhelming a favorite as early in the day. On Tuesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook updated odds that it had posted on Tuesday morning....
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Receive Raiders’ Permission to Interview Derek Carr
The Saints reportedly received permission to invite Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carr’s visit to New Orleans comes as the Las Vegas reportedly gave the four-time Pro Bowler permission on Friday to speak with teams that agreed to meet the terms that the team is seeking in a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Centre Daily
New Trade Details Emerge from Bills, Colts Nyheim Hines Deal
The Buffalo Bills made a buzzer-beating trade right before the deadline on Nov. 1, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick. But per reports from WGR 550 in Buffalo, the draft pick the Bills sent...
Centre Daily
What Lions Are Getting In Scottie Montgomery
The Detroit Lions roster enjoys having ex-NFL players serving on the coaching staff. “It’s cool. It’s fun. A guy like (Antwaan) Randle El, he played at a high level for a long time and knows what he’s talking about and the same way for everyone else," Jared Goff said. "But at the receiver position, he’s done it. You’ve seen it. Duce (Staley), he’s done it. Hank (Fraley), he’s done it. Dan (Campbell) obviously has done it. All these guys have done it at a high level playing it, so it’s easy to communicate and easy for them to understand it from a player’s view.”
Centre Daily
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Centre Daily
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Centre Daily
Alex Smith on Mahomes’s Rookie Year QB Dinners and Osmosis
For one quarterback, 2017 marked the beginning; for the other, the beginning of an end. But tension? No. Not between Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and the rookie his team had traded up for. Patrick Mahomes could play. Smith could help him play better, faster—if, that is, he wanted to mentor rather than stave off.
Centre Daily
Broncos HC Sean Payton Puts Chiefs on Notice Ahead of Super Bowl
Sean Payton knows how to read a room. On Monday, at the tail end of his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, Payton revealed that he's obligated to make a couple more FOX Sports appearances leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. With the Broncos' hated AFC West rival — the Kansas City Chiefs — representing the Conference in the Super Bowl vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Payton made it clear which team he'll be rooting for.
Centre Daily
Chargers to Commanders: TE Gerald Everett on Washington’s Free Agency Radar?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a tight end upgrade this offseason. The group of Logan Thomas, Armani Rogers, John Bates and Cole Turner combined for 60 catches, 518 yards and two touchdowns. This should make the Commanders interested in signing a potential top tight end in free agency.
Centre Daily
Saints 2022 Coaching Staff Grades
Nobody knew what to expect when New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton unexpectedly resigned at the end of the 2021 season. Payton had steered the team to 152 regular season wins over 15 years, nine playoff appearances, three trips to the NFC Championship Game, and the franchise's lone Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Former NBA Star, Philly Native Rasheed Wallace Rooting for Chiefs
While Rasheed Wallace played for six different teams in his NBA career after playing at North Carolina under legendary coach Dean Smith, some might forget that the four-time All-Star is a Philadelphia native. Wallace was a dominant player at Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia, where he received myriad accolades....
Centre Daily
Report: Kevin Durant Not Expected to Be Dealt By Deadline
The Toronto Raptors can give up on the Kevin Durant dream at least for now. View the original article to see embedded media. The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly amid ongoing conversations with the 34-year-old superstar and have told inquiring teams that they do not plan to trade Durant ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Centre Daily
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers might have won this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am with his partner Ben Silverman, but not everyone thinks the victory is legitimate, including PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell. Following the conclusion of play on Sunday afternoon, Mitchell made it clear that he wasn’t buying the quarterback’s adjusted handicap...
Centre Daily
Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Not Play in All-Star Game, per Report
Nets forward Kevin Durant will not play in the NBA All-Star Game as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL in his right knee, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Durant suffered the injury in a game against the Heat on Jan. 8, and he was diagnosed with...
Centre Daily
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Discusses Approach to Trade Deadline
When it comes to the NBA trade rumor mill, the Philadelphia 76ers have never been a team to fly under the radar. Within a few years, the Sixers have engaged in several blockbuster trades to land significant prospects in Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and, most recently, James Harden. After taking...
Comments / 0