Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Powell says further rate hikes needed and markets take heed
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his message that interest rates need to keep rising to quash inflation and this time, the bond market listened. In particular, Powell floated the idea during an event in Washington on Tuesday that borrowing costs may reach a higher peak than traders and policymakers anticipate.
Centre Daily
House Republicans Don’t Want Companies to Report Financial Risks From Climate Change
The climate isn't the only thing that's heating up. A proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission addressing climate protections is in the crosshairs of the Republican majority in the House, who have raised concerns about government overreach. Under the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule, companies must provide an accounting...
Centre Daily
Federal Tax Credit for Residential Solar Energy
• The federal solar tax credit, officially called the Residential Clean Energy Credit, has been extended through 2034 and expanded starting in 2023 after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. • The credit is worth 30% of the installed system costs through 2032, 26% in 2033, 22% in 2034,...
Comments / 0