Centre Daily

Powell says further rate hikes needed and markets take heed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his message that interest rates need to keep rising to quash inflation and this time, the bond market listened. In particular, Powell floated the idea during an event in Washington on Tuesday that borrowing costs may reach a higher peak than traders and policymakers anticipate.
WASHINGTON, DC
Federal Tax Credit for Residential Solar Energy

• The federal solar tax credit, officially called the Residential Clean Energy Credit, has been extended through 2034 and expanded starting in 2023 after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. • The credit is worth 30% of the installed system costs through 2032, 26% in 2033, 22% in 2034,...

