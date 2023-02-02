Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Trade to Falcons? 'Great Story, But ...'
The Atlanta Falcons are one of several teams without solidified plans at quarterback for next season ... and all options are being explored. Arguably the quarterback with the most potential in the cloud of uncertainty is Baltimore Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson. The Falcons have the cap space to acquire a...
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Steelers' Icon Troy Polamalu Was Intentionally Targeted By Green Bay Packers In Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not played in a Super Bowl since they lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers 31-25. The game featured the Steelers falling way behind 21-3 after playing just about as bad as they could play with a little over two minutes left in the first half.
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
Kawakami: Relationship between 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo has "gone a bit south"
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made one thing clear in an otherwise confusing quarterback situation. The team's former starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, is unlikely to return in 2023. When asked if he could envision a situation where Garoppolo would be back with the 49ers next season, head coach Kyle...
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Steelers' HOF QB Terry Bradshaw Blindsided By Clueless Chris Walllace With 50 Year Old Questions About His Intelligence
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw as the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw, nicknamed ‘The Blonde Bomber,’ was supposed to be Pittsburgh's savior. He was handed the keys to the franchise in his rookie year, which was quite unusual in the NFL of that era, and he stumbled out of the gate.
Report reveals likelihood Jeff Saturday is named Colts head coach
An online petition attempting to keep Saturday from becoming the team's next head coach was launched in late January and has over 4,100 signatures as of Monday afternoon. In a shocking movie, the Colts chose Saturday to replace Frank Reich in early November, despite having no previous college or NFL coaching experience.
Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007.
Reggie Ragland says Kevin Steele was ‘the man who believed in me’ while at Alabama
Some were confused by Nick Saban’s choice of Kevin Steele for Alabama’s defensive coordinator, but a former Crimson Tide linebacker supports the move. Reggie Ragland, a former Unanimous All-American, played for the Crimson Tide from 2012 to 2015. He spent two seasons with Steele, including 2014 having Steele...
Chiefs' Matt Nagy makes bold prediction about Bears' Justin Fields
Current Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy believes that Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields will "without a doubt" eventually play in a Super Bowl. "You all saw it this year, what he can do," Nagy said of Fields, as shared by Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. "He’s going to continue to keep growing. However, you want to say it, whatever part of his game. To do what he did from his rookie year to this past year, it’s only going to get better from here. He’s wired the right way. I got to see him firsthand — how he studies, how he practices, his passion for the game. He hates to lose. He’s always been that way."
Steelers Absolutely Revealing 2023 NFL Draft Plans After Senior Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers had front-row seats to the annual Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and practices over the last week with the team's defensive backs coach, Grady Brown coaching the national team defense and head coach, Mike Tomlin also getting involved on the field. The team is looking to address some key needs over the off-season and team insiders said the Steelers weren't shy in hiding their focus:
Cam Heyward Isn't Holding Back About The NFL's Potential Hip-Drop Tackle Ban
It was another season full of controversial penalties, especially for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle, Cam Heyward. We all remember the Week 17 unnecessary roughness call on Heyward against the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately putting them in a hole that only quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and running back, Najee Harris, could dig them out of. Heyward, the fearless leader of the black and gold, hasn’t been shy to voice his opinions on penalties in the past, and this time is no different.
Former Packers LB Sam Barrington Says Aaron Rodgers “Will Be Raider In 2023”
The rumor mill has been hot with the NFL Pro Bowl in town as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to remain in the headlines. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers away playing golf in Pebble Beach, No. 12 can’t escape the hearsay. We also had Josh Jacobs’ comment that he’d be all in for the Raiders going after Rodgers. However, a source close to the situation has made it known that Rodgers will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph completely done with Pittsburgh
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this offseason. A third-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, his career didn't go according to anyone's plan. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph thought he may finally get an opportunity to win the starting job.
This proposed Eagles-Rams trade sends Jalen Ramsey to Philadelphia
For the first time as a professional, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey looked human during the 2022 season. There was a lot of that going on with the Los Angeles Rams, who fell well short of expectations during the season. After winning the Super Bowl after the 2021 season, the Rams...
New mock draft has surprise at No. 1 overall
The 33rd Team's latest mock draft has a curve ball at the No. 1 overall pick, but it highlights what may be the deciding factor when it comes to which QB is drafted first April 27. It could simply boil down to which team is on the clock first. In...
