FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the prestigious 2023 James Beard AwardsColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
DougCo community argues school district's equity survey invites outside influenceSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Rashaad Penny Returning After Injury?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Centre Daily
This Time, Packers Make Move In Updated Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Las Vegas Raiders remain an overwhelming favorite to be the 2023 team for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just not as overwhelming a favorite as early in the day. On Tuesday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook updated odds that it had posted on Tuesday morning....
Centre Daily
What Lions Are Getting In Scottie Montgomery
The Detroit Lions roster enjoys having ex-NFL players serving on the coaching staff. “It’s cool. It’s fun. A guy like (Antwaan) Randle El, he played at a high level for a long time and knows what he’s talking about and the same way for everyone else," Jared Goff said. "But at the receiver position, he’s done it. You’ve seen it. Duce (Staley), he’s done it. Hank (Fraley), he’s done it. Dan (Campbell) obviously has done it. All these guys have done it at a high level playing it, so it’s easy to communicate and easy for them to understand it from a player’s view.”
Centre Daily
Super Bowl LVII Fantasy Football Rankings
The 2022 NFL season comes down to one final game: Super Bowl LVII. Hosted in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. This year marks Andy Reid's tenth consecutive season with a winning record and the Chiefs third Super Bowl...
Centre Daily
Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023
NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
Centre Daily
Saints 2022 Coaching Staff Grades
Nobody knew what to expect when New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton unexpectedly resigned at the end of the 2021 season. Payton had steered the team to 152 regular season wins over 15 years, nine playoff appearances, three trips to the NFC Championship Game, and the franchise's lone Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
New Trade Details Emerge from Bills, Colts Nyheim Hines Deal
The Buffalo Bills made a buzzer-beating trade right before the deadline on Nov. 1, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick. But per reports from WGR 550 in Buffalo, the draft pick the Bills sent...
Centre Daily
How Many Buckeyes in PFF’s Top 100 Players in NFL Draft?
The Ohio State Buckeyes are working hard in the recruiting process to improve on a season where they missed out yet again on a chance at a National Championship. On the flip side of the recruiting process is the turnover of players each year due to graduation, the transfer portal or the NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
Colts Owner Provides Update on Head Coach Search
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching nearly a month in the search for their next head coach. Through a massive amount of first-round interview requests (14 total) and now, second-round interviews (eight total), it has been a long and drawn-out process that even general manager Chris Ballard hinted at happening, saying that he’d be perfectly fine going “into mid-February” with the coaching search.
Centre Daily
PGA Tour Player Calls Aaron Rodgers’s Handicap ‘Crap’ After QB Wins Pro-Am
Aaron Rodgers might have won this week’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am with his partner Ben Silverman, but not everyone thinks the victory is legitimate, including PGA Tour player Keith Mitchell. Following the conclusion of play on Sunday afternoon, Mitchell made it clear that he wasn’t buying the quarterback’s adjusted handicap...
Centre Daily
Nets’ Kevin Durant Will Not Play in All-Star Game, per Report
Nets forward Kevin Durant will not play in the NBA All-Star Game as he continues to recover from a sprained MCL in his right knee, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. Durant suffered the injury in a game against the Heat on Jan. 8, and he was diagnosed with...
