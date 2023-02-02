ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Dudamel to become NY Philharmonic music director, leave LA

NEW YORK (AP) — Gustavo Dudamel will become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season, ending a heralded tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic that began in 2009. The 42-year-old Venezuelan conductor agreed to a five-year contract as New York’s artistic and music director, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy