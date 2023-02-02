Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire
The Dallas Cowboys are catching some serious flack for hiring Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator. The Cowboys couldn’t afford... The post Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys roasted over Brian Schottenheimer hire appeared first on Outsider.
Kyrie Irving Contract: New Mavs Star Put an Extra $2M in His Pocket by Blowing up the Nets
Kyrie Irving did it again. For the third time in his career, whether via trade demand or not re-signing, Irving has turned his back on yet another NBA franchise. This time, it was demanding a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets out of the blue, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Less than 48 hours after the demand, the Nets made a Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: 3 potential first-rounders that would take offense to next level
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to the NFL Draft and free agency. With multiple players set to hit the open market, the Cowboys will need to be smart about how they fill holes on the roster. Dallas is undergoing some change on the offensive side of the ball....
Niners star has shocking message for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game thanks to a dominant defensive performance that surrendered just seven points to the Niners’ offense. But even despite the stellar showing from the Eagles’ defense, San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk doesn’t sound impressed. This Read more... The post Niners star has shocking message for Eagles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
chatsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, and the luck of winning a Super Bowl
The beauty of football lies in its complexity. A lineman doesn’t block, a receiver drops a pass, a running back can’t find the hole, and the play is over. It takes near-perfect execution from all eleven players on the field for a play to work. Then consider that a team has to do this roughly 150 times a game to win.
Cowboys News: Lamb shines in Pro Bowl, Trevon gets best of brother in Diggs Bowl
The NFC snapped a five-year losing streak against the AFC in the newly-formatted Pro Bowl Games, and the Cowboys representatives were a big reason why. CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs both stepped up to make major plays in the three flag football games that brought the all-star festivities to a close; we’ve got full recaps and highlights from Las Vegas.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Yardbarker
Kawakami: Relationship between 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo has "gone a bit south"
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made one thing clear in an otherwise confusing quarterback situation. The team's former starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, is unlikely to return in 2023. When asked if he could envision a situation where Garoppolo would be back with the 49ers next season, head coach Kyle...
chatsports.com
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
Yardbarker
Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
Yardbarker
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
Yardbarker
Insider provides Lamar Jackson contract update
The Ravens' No. 1 priority this offseason is extending QB Lamar Jackson. They're just a few weeks into their offseason and rumors about his future in Baltimore are swirling. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shed some light on the contract talks, but it's not the news Ravens fans were hoping for.
New York Post
Patrick Mahomes’ barber believes his scissors can be Super Bowl game-changer
PHOENIX — Patrick Mahomes is still just 27, and whether he wins his second Super Bowl championship or not, no one should dispute that he is the heir apparent to the Tom Brady throne. The man who believes he holds the key to Mahomes finding a way to beat...
Comments / 2