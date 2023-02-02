Read full article on original website
Stressed filing your taxes? Tips from the Hawaii Department of Taxation
The Hawaii Department of Taxation is offering a list of tips to aid in the tax filing process.
Will you be receiving a $1,200 payment from the state?
The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waitlist opening for rent subsidy program in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides rental assistance to eligible households with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The program helps to prevent families from falling into homelessness and...
Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say
(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee. "This is over 15 patients that I have seen present with advanced disease because they (couldn't) find...
mauinow.com
Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark
Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Company spokesperson, Shayna Decker tells Maui Now that...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i County Council discussing bill to create animal control and protection agency
The Hawai‘i County Council will discuss a proposed bill that would create an “Animal Control and Protection Agency.”. The discussion will take place during the council’s Committee on Governmental Operations and External Affairs at the Hawai’i County Building, 25 Aupuni St. in Hilo on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet?
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’...
newsfromthestates.com
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases
Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
mauinow.com
Additional hearings announced for proposed Maui Nui forest additions and rule changes
Two additional hearings have been scheduled for Maui and Moloka‘i for people to comment on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai‘i as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems. Additionally, comment is being sought to update...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Debate on recreational marijuana in Hawaii could hinge on regulation of medical cannabis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health and law enforcement authorities are having a hard time keeping up with the rapidly growing and changing cannabis marketplace. That could end up creating resistance to legalizing recreational use of marijuana, unless the state Health Department can bring other aspects of the cannabis industry under control.
mauinow.com
Child Safety Seat Inspection Event
The Maui Police Department, in conjunction with the Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will host a child safety seat inspection event on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kīhei Police Station. This event...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
traveltomorrow.com
Hawaii tourists might have to pay a ‘green fee’ for visiting the island’s landmark spots
Hawaii is considering introducing a tourism “green fee” for people visiting key landmarks and locations to safeguard the state’s natural beauties—and the proposal is getting strong local support. Last year, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green campaigned on creating a “climate impact fee” of about $50 per tourist...
bigislandnow.com
5,000 seedlings to reforest 3 sites on Hawai‘i Island
Local nonprofit Hawai‘i Forest Institute has received a grant to plant 5,000 seedlings at three forest restoration sites in the Kona region on Hawai‘i Island. The first site is Keauhou Bird Conservation Center Discovery Forest, which provides service-learning opportunities for students and habitat and food for native birds. Birds cared for at the 40-acre location include the ‘alalā (extinct in the wild), palila, ‘akeke‘e and ‘akikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey shows Hawaii supports legal cannabis
Sunrise Weekend interview with cast of 'Peace on Your Wings'. Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is now on Oahu... and expanding on the mainland!. The popular Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice from Maui opened its newest location at 909 Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery.
