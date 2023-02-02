Read full article on original website
Chansky’s Notebook: Gelling Time
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. If there was ever a must win for the Tar Heels, it’s at Wake Forest. Carolina has...
Uninterested UNC Men’s Basketball Falls Flat in Lifeless Performance at Wake Forest
On the eight-year anniversary of Dean Smith’s passing, the Hall of Fame head coach was likely spinning in his grave at Carolina’s performance at Wake Forest Tuesday night. In fact, the energy from his turbulence could likely power a small city. The Tar Heels went from bad to...
Art’s Angle: Lively Comes Alive
It’s time for a reality check after UNC’s 63-57 loss at Duke on Saturday. First of all, most teams that play at Cameron Indoor Stadium do not expect to win. It is the cauldron of college basketball, and for much of the last 40 years Duke has been next-to-unbeatable at home for opponents not named Carolina.
‘They’re the Future of Film’: Chapel Hill Black Film Festival Returns
The second annual Chapel Hill Black Film Festival is coming this weekend to the Varsity Theater. Hosted by Argyle Rebel Films, the CHBFF will take place Friday and Saturday, February 10-11, with films and documentaries by Black filmmakers, plus panel discussions and awards. And on Friday, UNC students Jailyn Neville and Taliajah “Teddy” Vann (who’s also UNC’s student body president) will be recognized as the recipients of the 2023 Carolina Black Pioneer Scholarship. A film by Neville and Vann will also be screened as part of the festival.
Winning Streak Snapped as UNC Women’s Basketball Falls at Louisville
The UNC women’s basketball team’s eight-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Louisville, as the Tar Heels fell to the Cardinals 62-55. Louisville is now 9-1 against Carolina since joining the ACC. A pedestrian offensive effort doomed the Tar Heels, as they made just one three-pointer on 12...
UNC Housekeepers, Union Aim for Systemic Change with Updated Demands
For months, a group of UNC housekeeping staff and graduate workers have been lobbying the university for an increase in pay and benefits. After successfully delivering a petition and starting regular meetings with leadership, the workers union now is setting its sight on enacting change with other decision-makers: the UNC System Board of Governors.
The Morning News: New County Commissioner, UNC Vs. Wake, and the Efland Pig
In today’s news: Orange County is getting a new commissioner, UNC basketball faces Wake, and Animal Services captures a pot-bellied pig.
On Air Today: Chapel Hill Black Film Festival
The Chapel Hill Black Film Festival is back! Aaron chats with organizer Michael Washington and filmmakers Teddy Vann and Jailyn Neville.
Chatham County Roundup: Commissioner Karen Howard
Chair of the Chatham County Commissioners Karen Howard spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, February 7th. She discussed Black History Month in Chatham County, needs of the workforce for the VinFast plant, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
The 5:00 News – Solar Grazing, New Commissioner, and More
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a story on solar grazing, tonight’s decision on a new Orange County Commissioner, and more.
Hillsborough: SB 49 Reaction, Mayor’s Conference, and Commissioners Retreat
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, February 7th. She discussed her reaction to S.B.49, an upcoming mayor’s conference, and last weekend’s commissioner’s retreat. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught
It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
Pittsboro Youth Theater Co-founders Opt To Sell Business, Cite Financial Hardship
After 10 years of providing a home on the stage to youth across Pittsboro and the entire Chatham community, Tammy Matthews and Craig Witter have decided to sell Pittsboro Youth Theater. The couple announced the intention to sell the business after returning from a stellar performance at the Junior Theater...
