Memphis, TN

numberfire.com

Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade

The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) officially cleared to start Monday

The Chicago Bulls have cleared Patrick Williams (ankle) to play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams was dealing with an ankle issue heading into Monday night's game, but he'll suit up against the Spurs despite it. He has averaged 29.4 minutes per game this season. Our models...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Tuesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench

Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will join Oklahoma City's first unit after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 21.2 FanDuel points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Kings' Davion Mitchell playing with second squad Monday

The Sacramento Kings will start De'Aaron Fox in place of Davion Mitchell in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Mitchell will move back to the bench to start Monday's game while De'Aaron Fox returns to the lineup to take on the Rockets. Our models project Mitchell, who has a $4,100...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson's status is currently in limbo after San Antonio's forward was listed with ankle soreness. Expect Malaki Branham to play an increased offensive role if Johnson is inactive. Johnson's current projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets rule out Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nnaji will be sidelined at home after Denver's forward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes off the bench on Tuesday night. Green's Tuesday projection includes 8.6...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (hip) good to go for Monday

The Detroit Pistons will have Isaiah Stewart (hip) available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Stewart was questionable heading into tonight's game due to a hip issue, but the Pistons' center will be able to play despite his injury. He has started in all but three of his available games so far this season for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Dillon Brooks (suspension) on Tuesday, Santi Aldama to bench

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (suspension) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Brooks will make his return after the Grizzlies' forward missed one game with a suspension. In 30.0 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 12.8 points, 3.6...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (back) doubtful on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan is dealing with a lower back injury and is doubtful to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to play 27.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 2/7/23: Targeting Some Narrow Spreads

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com

Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt (back) questionable on Wednesday

Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vanderbilt is dealing with lower back spasms and is questionable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.6 minutes against the Timberwolves. Vanderbilt's Wednesday projection includes 5.8...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Pacers

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Duarte missed Sunday's game with a sore ankle, but he was a DNP-CD in the previous game and only played six minutes in his last appearance. The Pacers may want to display Duarte one last time before Thursday's trade deadline, but his spot in their rotation appears to be uncertain.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Nets' Ben Simmons (knee) out Monday, but expected back Tuesday

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons (knee) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons will miss tonight's game as he continues to recover from his knee injury, but he is reportedly expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Suns. It will be his first game since he suffered his injury at the end of Januray.
BROOKLYN, NY

