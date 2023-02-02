San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (left foot soreness) is out Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Jones was not available for the Monday morning shootaround and he will miss a second straight game. His next chance to play will be on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Malaki Branham, who scored a career-high 26 points last game, figures to draw another start on Monday in place of Jones. There will also be additional minutes for Josh Richardson and Blake Wesley.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO