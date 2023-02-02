Read full article on original website
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit
The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Tuesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will join Oklahoma City's first unit after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Lakers' team ranked 20th in defensive rating, our models project Williams to score 21.2 FanDuel points.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (hip) good to go for Monday
The Detroit Pistons will have Isaiah Stewart (hip) available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Stewart was questionable heading into tonight's game due to a hip issue, but the Pistons' center will be able to play despite his injury. He has started in all but three of his available games so far this season for Detroit.
Tre Jones (foot) inactive Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (left foot soreness) is out Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Jones was not available for the Monday morning shootaround and he will miss a second straight game. His next chance to play will be on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Malaki Branham, who scored a career-high 26 points last game, figures to draw another start on Monday in place of Jones. There will also be additional minutes for Josh Richardson and Blake Wesley.
Nuggets rule out Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (shoulder) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nnaji will be sidelined at home after Denver's forward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Expect Jeff Green to see more minutes off the bench on Tuesday night. Green's Tuesday projection includes 8.6...
Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Duarte missed Sunday's game with a sore ankle, but he was a DNP-CD in the previous game and only played six minutes in his last appearance. The Pacers may want to display Duarte one last time before Thursday's trade deadline, but his spot in their rotation appears to be uncertain.
Immanuel Quickley operating in second unit role for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Quickley will come off the bench after RJ Barrett was announced as New York's starter. In 29.5 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 13.1 points, 4.0...
Timberwolves starting Naz Reid for injured Kyle Anderson (back) on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Reid will make his ninth start this season after Kyle Anderson was held out with back spasms. In a matchup versus a Nuggets' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Reid's FanDuel salary stands at $5,100. Per...
Bulls' Patrick Williams (ankle) officially cleared to start Monday
The Chicago Bulls have cleared Patrick Williams (ankle) to play in Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Williams was dealing with an ankle issue heading into Monday night's game, but he'll suit up against the Spurs despite it. He has averaged 29.4 minutes per game this season. Our models...
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (back) doubtful on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan is dealing with a lower back injury and is doubtful to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to play 27.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's...
AJ Griffin coming off Atlanta's bench on Tuesday night
Atlanta Hawks small forward AJ Griffin is not starting in Tuesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Griffin will resume his previous second unit role after Trae Young joined Atlanta's starting lineup. In 17.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 13.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 8.0 points,...
Vlatko Cancar starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Aaron Gordon is sidelined due to a sprained left ankle, and as a result, Cancar will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
Spurs' Keldon Johnson (ankle) questionable for Monday
The San Antonio Spurs listed Keldon Johnson (ankle) as questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls. If he can play, our models project Johnson for 32.1 fantasy points against Chicago, with 19.7...
Boston's Jaylen Brown (illness) probable for Wednesday's game versus 76ers
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (illness) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown is on track to return after Boston's shooting guard was forced to miss one game with an illness. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project Brown to score 38.5 FanDuel points.
Jarred Vanderbilt (back) questionable Monday for Utah
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Vanderbilt is dealing with back spasms. As a result, he has been listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models project...
Chicago's Alex Caruso (foot) active and starting on Tuesday for inactive DeMar DeRozan (hip)
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (foot) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Caruso will move into Chicago's starting lineup after DeMar DeRozan was held out with a hip ailment. In 24.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 7.1 points,...
