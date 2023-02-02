Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
Sporting News
Why Joe Montana thinks 49ers should start Jimmy Garoppolo over Trey Lance after Brock Purdy injury
The 49ers were expected to start Brock Purdy at quarterback after the rookie's impressive finish to the 2023 NFL season, but a UCL injury in his throwing elbow has thrown a potential wrench into that plan. Purdy is expected to miss at least six months because of his injury. While...
Sporting News
Who is Doug Williams? Meet the first Black NFL quarterback to win a Super Bowl
Once upon a time, Washington was one of the best-run franchises in the NFL. No, really. It used to win things. Led by Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs, the franchise nabbed not one, not two, but three Super Bowl titles in a 10-year span. None of those titles...
Sporting News
Ranking the best brothers in NFL history: How future Hall of Famers Travis, Jason Kelce compare to famous siblings
The 2023 Super Bowl is set to be a historic one, as two brothers are set to play against one another for the first time in the game's history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will each look to earn their second Super Bowl win at the expense of the other. Jason earned his first ring when the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52; Travis' win came when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Sporting News
Bill Belichick praises Tom Brady's talent, memory in podcast interview with retired QB: 'The greatest player'
For years, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were a coach and quarterback duo that haunted the rest of the NFL. Days after Brady's (second) retirement, Belichick joined his former QB on his podcast to discuss what it was like coaching him. On the "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald...
Sporting News
Kelce vs. Kelce Bowl: 4 fun facts to know about NFL's first Super Bowl between brothers on field
Donna and Ed Kelce are going to experience all the highs and the lows of a Super Bowl on Sunday. The parents of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are guaranteed to see one of their sons add a second Super Bowl ring. They are also guaranteed to see one of them come up short in their bid for a title.
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers darkness retreat: Packers QB to spend four days in isolation as he mulls NFL future
Aaron Rodgers has been keeping NFL teams in the dark as he contemplates whether he wants to play during the 2023 season or retire from the sport. Now, it appears that he is going to be keeping himself in the dark for at least a few days. In a recent...
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni vs. Andy Reid: Remembering the time Eagles coach got fired from Chiefs job
Andy Reid showed Nick Sirianni the door — but Sirianni would be walking right through it a few years later. When a head coach takes over a new squad, changes are often made to the organization, the players and the staff. Said coaches will hire their own guys, both new and experienced — and maybe move on from some smart football minds in the process.
Sporting News
Meet Diana Flores and Vanita Krouch, the women coaching 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters
The NFL has turned the traditional Pro Bowl into a brand new spectacle. Now labeled "The Pro Bowl Games," the weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature skills competitions, a dodgeball game, and finally a flag football game as the main event. The league has brought in two...
Sporting News
How many current Chiefs were on Super Bowl 54 roster? Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce among players who won rings in 2020
It feels like just yesterday that the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl. Kansas City is set to make its third trip to the big game in the past four years. Andy Reid's teams have become regulars in the final game of the NFL season. While it might not have...
Sporting News
Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'
The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
Sporting News
How Eagles built a Super Bowl roster: Jalen Hurts decision, A.J. Brown trade turned Philly into contender
The Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years and are looking to earn the second championship ring in franchise history. Some familiar faces within the organization and on the field remain, but a lot has changed since their 41-33 win over Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Sporting News
The most random Eagles who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, including Trey Sermon
Every year at the Super Bowl, the big names are at the forefront of the matchup. The 2023 edition of the game is no different. As the Chiefs and Eagles do battle in Super Bowl 57, many are focused on whether Patrick Mahomes will win his second Super Bowl ring or whether Jalen Hurts will win his first. The coaches, Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni, are also under the microscope while the stars of each team are also poised to take a lot of credit if their side wins.
Sporting News
Donna Kelce gifts cookies to sons Travis, Jason during Super Bowl Opening Night interview
Plenty of stars were in attendance at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts all shared the spotlight, but it was Donna Kelce who ultimately stole the show. Donna was one of the biggest attractions at the event as she prepared to...
Sporting News
Why Peyton Manning was 'FURIOUS' at the end of 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game, ending in AFC loss
The general sentiment of the revamped Pro Bowl Games seemed to be largely positive, but Peyton Manning didn't come away particularly happy. After the AFC lost to the NFC by two points following some extremely confusing clock management by the officials, The Sheriff lost it on the sidelines and running onto the field, saying the NFC had committed a penalty.
Sporting News
What does jabroni mean? Explaining the origins of Travis Kelce's wrestling-inspired diss
Finally, the Chiefs have come back to the Super Bowl. If Travis Kelce's AFC championship game promo stirred up memories of locking your brother in the Sharpshooter, or mimicking "Stone Cold" Steve Austin with water bottles, or crotch-chopping in the hallways of your elementary school, then there's a good chance that you grew up a wrestling fan.
Sporting News
Tom Brady has another simple, but confusing, explanation for decision to retire
Tom Brady is making our head spin. Not because of his sudden and abrupt decision to step away from football again, or the saucy underwear picture he posted on Monday, but because Brady kind of sounds like a guy who still wants to give it a go in 2023. Speaking...
Sporting News
Why Brian Flores joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator and it means for Arizona Cardinals head coaching search
The Vikings have landed one of the biggest names in the coaching cycle to be their next defensive coordinator. Minnesota has reportedly hired Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to be the team's next defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Flores spent only one season as an assistant coach with Pittsburgh after his time as the Dolphins head coach.
Sporting News
Sean Payton says Russell Wilson won't have personal coaches at Broncos' facility: ‘That's not gonna take place here’
The Broncos are now Sean Payton's team, and he's making it clear he'll do things his way. Denver had an abysmal 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett, finishing dead last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record and falling well short of lofty preseason expectations. Much was made of the underperformance of quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a massive five-year, $245 million contract to join the team in the offseason.
Sporting News
Tom Brady embraces NFL retirement by posting underwear selfie on Twitter
Tom Brady's football career is over, but he's showing a ton of promise as a businessman and promoter. Case in point: The former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback on Monday posted a picture of his scantily clad self to Twitter. It's the most notable pic of him in his underwear since...
