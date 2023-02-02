Every year at the Super Bowl, the big names are at the forefront of the matchup. The 2023 edition of the game is no different. As the Chiefs and Eagles do battle in Super Bowl 57, many are focused on whether Patrick Mahomes will win his second Super Bowl ring or whether Jalen Hurts will win his first. The coaches, Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni, are also under the microscope while the stars of each team are also poised to take a lot of credit if their side wins.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO