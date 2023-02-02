ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
Sporting News

Ranking the best brothers in NFL history: How future Hall of Famers Travis, Jason Kelce compare to famous siblings

The 2023 Super Bowl is set to be a historic one, as two brothers are set to play against one another for the first time in the game's history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will each look to earn their second Super Bowl win at the expense of the other. Jason earned his first ring when the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52; Travis' win came when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Sporting News

Eagles' Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a 'must-win game'

The early media days leading up to the Super Bowl have become somewhat infamous for awkward moments. This year was no different. With media from around the world assembled in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl 57, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts stepped up to the mic to answer questions. And boy, did they get some strange ones.
Sporting News

The most random Eagles who can win their first ring in Super Bowl 57, including Trey Sermon

Every year at the Super Bowl, the big names are at the forefront of the matchup. The 2023 edition of the game is no different. As the Chiefs and Eagles do battle in Super Bowl 57, many are focused on whether Patrick Mahomes will win his second Super Bowl ring or whether Jalen Hurts will win his first. The coaches, Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni, are also under the microscope while the stars of each team are also poised to take a lot of credit if their side wins.
Sporting News

Why Brian Flores joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator and it means for Arizona Cardinals head coaching search

The Vikings have landed one of the biggest names in the coaching cycle to be their next defensive coordinator. Minnesota has reportedly hired Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to be the team's next defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Flores spent only one season as an assistant coach with Pittsburgh after his time as the Dolphins head coach.
Sporting News

Sean Payton says Russell Wilson won't have personal coaches at Broncos' facility: ‘That's not gonna take place here’

The Broncos are now Sean Payton's team, and he's making it clear he'll do things his way. Denver had an abysmal 2022 season under Nathaniel Hackett, finishing dead last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record and falling well short of lofty preseason expectations. Much was made of the underperformance of quarterback Russell Wilson, who signed a massive five-year, $245 million contract to join the team in the offseason.
Sporting News

Tom Brady embraces NFL retirement by posting underwear selfie on Twitter

Tom Brady's football career is over, but he's showing a ton of promise as a businessman and promoter. Case in point: The former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback on Monday posted a picture of his scantily clad self to Twitter. It's the most notable pic of him in his underwear since...

