The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news

The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Hilarious reason Lakers didn’t get Kyrie Irving revealed

The NBA was jolted by Sunday’s news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Naturally, this was bad news to the Los Angeles Lakers, who seemed to be among the leading contenders to land Irving, with LeBron James hinting that he’d welcome a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers running Read more... The post Hilarious reason Lakers didn’t get Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon.  During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
Larry Brown Sports

Former top defender eyeing return to NBA

Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts

Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Mavericks’ stance on Kyrie Irving contract extension

The Dallas Mavericks made a big move to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, but it remains to be seen how permanent the arrangement will be. Irving’s contract expires at the end of the season. The Mavericks could sign him to a two-year contract now, but according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN,... The post Report reveals Mavericks’ stance on Kyrie Irving contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

NESN

