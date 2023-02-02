Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Finalizing Trade With Sacramento Kings
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly finalizing a trade to send recent second-round pick Kessler Edwards to the Sacramento Kings.
NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news
The Kyrie Irving trade figures to be a consequential move this NBA season. The effects of that trade may have further impacts than just the players involved, as well. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant tied his wagon to Kyrie when they both joined the team. Now that one is out, the other may follow. Chris Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Kevin Durant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hilarious reason Lakers didn’t get Kyrie Irving revealed
The NBA was jolted by Sunday’s news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Naturally, this was bad news to the Los Angeles Lakers, who seemed to be among the leading contenders to land Irving, with LeBron James hinting that he’d welcome a reunion with his former Cleveland Cavaliers running Read more... The post Hilarious reason Lakers didn’t get Kyrie Irving revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Luka Doncic Could Leave The Dallas Mavericks Because Of Kyrie Irving, Says NBA Executive
The acquisition of Kyrie Irving is what could lead to the Dallas Mavericks losing Luka Doncic, as per an anonymous NBA executive.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving
With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Says Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And James Harden Are The Biggest Disappointment In NBA History
It's hard to believe that the Brooklyn Nets are on the verge of entering a rebuilding phase. The situation has arisen following Kyrie Irving becoming a player of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade between the two teams. It was Kyrie himself who asked for a trade and shocked the entire NBA community.
Stephen A. Smith Hearing About Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
Now that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving, star forward Kevin Durant is widely seen as the next domino to fall. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes that his trade will be happening soon. During Monday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he's hearing that the Boston Celtics are in ...
Former top defender eyeing return to NBA
Though it has been years since he last set foot on an NBA floor, one veteran wing still has the hunger. Former first-round draft pick Andre Roberson landed a deal earlier this week with the Oklahoma City Blue, G League affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking with reporters over the weekend, Roberson said that... The post Former top defender eyeing return to NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts
Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
The Phoenix Suns Reportedly Offered Chris Paul In This Trade Package
Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported that the Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul to the Brooklyn Nets in a package for Kyrie Irving.
Sixers’ Doc Rivers Reacts to Nets Trading Away Kyrie Irving
Sixers coach Doc Rivers, and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacted to the Kyrie Irving trade on Sunday night.
Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason
The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report reveals Mavericks’ stance on Kyrie Irving contract extension
The Dallas Mavericks made a big move to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, but it remains to be seen how permanent the arrangement will be. Irving’s contract expires at the end of the season. The Mavericks could sign him to a two-year contract now, but according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN,... The post Report reveals Mavericks’ stance on Kyrie Irving contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team
A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BREAKING: Kyrie Irving Has Been Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavs has Kendrick Perkins ripping into Kevin Durant, Nets
NBA Twitter was absolutely buzzing after news broke that the Dallas Mavericks had pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade deal centered around Kyrie Irving. Former NBA big man turned ESPN expert analyst Kendrick Perkins jumped on the hype train as well, but for his part, Big Perk was focused on Brooklyn’s botched Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie, and James Harden.
