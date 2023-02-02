Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Drones, Aliens and Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
Shooting near neighborhood grocery store leaves man in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after a Monday Night shooting near a neighborhood grocery store in the Douglass area. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting next to Sally's Grocery at 3118 Chelsea Ave. at 7:54 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. According to...
Tyre Nichols death: Memphis officials say eight additional police officers could face discipline
Memphis officials say that eight additional police officers may be suspended in an investigation following the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 10.
Man killed in overnight shooting in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after an overnight shooting in the area of Clearbrook St. and Leven Rd. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Clearbrook and Leven at 1:09 am. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot...
7 more Memphis Police officers may be disciplined in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More officers could soon find themselves either disciplined or fired by the Memphis Police Department in connection to Tyre Nichols’ death. City of Memphis Legal Officer Jennifer Sink gave the announcement to the Memphis City Council during a meeting on Tuesday, February 7 ,2023. Sink...
Memphis Police officer speaks after saving teen from attempted suicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By now, many Memphians have seen the image of a Memphis Police Officer embracing a suicidal teen after talking him down from the edge of the I-40 bridge Thursday afternoon. FOX13 spoke to that officer, who said it wasn’t her first time preventing a suicide, and...
Child critically injured after shooting in Midtown Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Midtown Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to Nelson Avenue near Lamar Avenue and found a child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to...
Memphis man beaten by same MPD unit connected to Tyre Nichols’ death, lawsuit states
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man alleges in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday that he was beaten by officers from the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit three days before Tyre Nichols’ death. Monterrious Harris says in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Memphis that his...
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MPD: Shooter admits firing pistol, killing man, claims self-defense
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County court records report a Memphis man claimed self-defense after the pistol he fired multiple times struck and killed a man outside an apartment in Whitehaven. Lamarquez Wilburn, 20, is charged with voluntary manslaughter after he admitted to police he shot and killed a man...
8 more Memphis police officers to face charges in Tyre Nichols case
Eight more officers with the Memphis Police Department will likely face charges in the aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death last month, officials said on Tuesday. During a city council meeting, which focused on officers' conduct during the violent arrest that left Nichols with fatal injuries, the Memphis City Attorney Jennifer Sink spoke alongside Police Chief C.J. Davis to address an ongoing investigation at the police department. Sink told the council that, by her count, eight additional Memphis police officers are expected to receive a statement of charges — which she described as a document outlining their "policy violations" — in connection with...
Memphis police officer texted picture of Tyre Nichols following beating
A Memphis police officer has admitted to using his personal cellphone to send out a picture of Tyre Nichols after he was brutally beaten and arrested on Jan. 7, according to The New York Times. Demetrius Haley admitted to sending a photograph of Nichols, bleeding and half-conscious, to at least five people, including two fellow…
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Five thieves storm Midtown GameStop, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five burglars busted their way into a Memphis GameStop on Sunday, February 5, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the thieves busted through the entry and exit doors, smashing a small vehicle, possibly an SUV through the doors. Once inside, video surveillance shows...
Man shot, left on North Memphis street, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis on Monday morning, and his family says they are upset because his body was left on the ground for hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, the incident took place at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Staten Avenue and Hollywood. Officers found […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound in North Memphis area
A man was found dead in the area of Staten Ave. and Hollywood. According to Memphis Police Department, were originally called to respond to an accident. Officers arrived at the 2300 block of Staten Ave., finding a male victim who suffered from a gunshot wound, MPD said. the victim was...
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
Shelby County deputy relieved of duty for use of force in November incident 'just discovered'
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into use of force, the Sheriff's Office said Monday. According to SCSO, the incident is from a November 2022 arrest. The Sheriff's Office said video of the encounter was discovered on social media, and an internal investigation is underway.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Memphis, TN
128K+
Followers
137K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.https://www.fox13memphis.com/
Comments / 13