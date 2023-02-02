Gov. DeWine visits Lakewood High School to announce newest round of grant money to fund school security

Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland.com
Gov. Mike DeWine touts school voucher expansion plan but hesitates to back universal vouchers
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday defended his plan to significantly expand eligibility for publicly funded tuition vouchers for K-12 private schools, though he hesitated to back some lawmakers’ calls for universal vouchers. DeWine, speaking with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial board on Tuesday, said Ohio parents and students...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland Heights-University Heights ‘State of Our Schools’ outlines game plan for student success
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City Schools already elevated to a state of jubilation over two proud alumni playing in Sunday’s Super Bowl, Superintendent Liz Kirby last week extolled some of the district’s other achievements. “Speaking of big things happening, who’s excited for the...
Cleveland.com
Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities
SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
Cleveland.com
Gov. Mike DeWine: Ohio considers rail improvements after fiery East Palestine derailment, chemical release
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A day after crews began burning toxic chemicals from several derailed train cars in East Palestine, Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said his administration will discuss taking action to improve the condition of the state’s large rail network. During a meeting with The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com editorial...
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga County sheriff resigns: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Steve Hammett was sworn in as Cuyahoga County sheriff in May, after more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience. He resigned Monday, surprising at least some county officials with a two-week notice....
Cleveland.com
Christine Libeg to fill vacancy on Avon Board of Education
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon Board of Education will appoint a new member at its Feb. 15 meeting. Christine Libeg will take over for Art Goforth, who resigned in December and has chosen to move on after 14 years of service on the board. Goforth said his daughters are older...
Cleveland.com
Solon council approves amended wage schedules for non-union employees
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has voted to create a new compensation plan that it believes will help the city retain employees and attract new ones. On Monday (Feb. 6), council approved legislation to amend wage schedules and provide wage increases for employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
How does Gov. Mike DeWine intend to pay for his budget spending proposals?: Capitol Letter
Pay check: Gov. Mike DeWine’s $200 billion-plus state budget plan includes millions in new spending proposals for everything from K-12 education to library funding. Jeremy Pelzer takes a look at how the governor plans to pay for all these new measures. Opening day: State lawmakers will take their first...
Cleveland.com
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
Cleveland.com
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Cleveland.com
After missing the 45-day deadline, Cleveland Heights City Council appointment now up to mayor
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the clock ticking and another 3-3 split apparent, City Council last week turned the stalemate on filling its vacant seat over to Mayor Kahlil Seren, who will make the interim appointment. On Feb. 2, council met in special session to vote on a successor to...
Cleveland.com
Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
Cleveland.com
Wetzel to retire in March as Richmond Heights police chief
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police Chief Thomas Wetzel, who strived to make the department “the gold standard of policing” and who worked to build a bond between the department and the city’s youth, has announced that he will be retiring from the position in March. Wetzel was...
Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett resigning after 8 months on job
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After just eight months on the job, Cuyahoga County Interim Sheriff Steven Hammett gave his two weeks’ notice on Monday. Hammett’s last day will be Feb. 17. “It truly has been an honor to serve in this role,” Hammett said in a news release...
Rocky River Chamber of Commerce members receive awards
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Each year, the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce holds an awards luncheon to honor chamber members for various projects, commitments or qualities. This year, 140 of the 438 chamber members attended the luncheon Jan. 26 at the Emerald Event Center. After Executive Director Angela Barth shared opening remarks, 18 new members were introduced, new board members were recognized and the annual awards were announced.
Cleveland.com
Brunswick parks director gives update on spring and summer events
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Petkovsek recently updated City Council on several upcoming community events, including this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance at the Brunswick Recreation Center, an Earth Day cleanup effort and the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Petkovsek said the annual Daddy Daughter...
Cleveland.com
Bet365 Ohio promo code: activate $200 bet credits instantly on Super Bowl 57
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best bet365 Ohio promo code offer for the Super Bowl is a complete no-brainer. It doesn’t matter what team bettors...
Cleveland.com
Recordings show Matt Borges threatened to blow up an informant’s house in the HB6 corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An FBI agent has testified that lobbyist Matt Borges gave a GOP consultant $15,000 and asked him to keep their talks secret. We’re talking about the dirty politics -- and threats -- unveiled during former House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Comments / 0