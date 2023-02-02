ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Gov. DeWine visits Lakewood High School to announce newest round of grant money to fund school security

By John H. Tucker, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cleveland.com

Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities

SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County sheriff resigns: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Steve Hammett was sworn in as Cuyahoga County sheriff in May, after more than 30 years of law-enforcement experience. He resigned Monday, surprising at least some county officials with a two-week notice....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Christine Libeg to fill vacancy on Avon Board of Education

AVON, Ohio -- The Avon Board of Education will appoint a new member at its Feb. 15 meeting. Christine Libeg will take over for Art Goforth, who resigned in December and has chosen to move on after 14 years of service on the board. Goforth said his daughters are older...
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Solon council approves amended wage schedules for non-union employees

SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has voted to create a new compensation plan that it believes will help the city retain employees and attract new ones. On Monday (Feb. 6), council approved legislation to amend wage schedules and provide wage increases for employees not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Electric vehicles, transit, drones and, yes, highways: Ohio General Assembly weighs two-year, multibillion dollar transportation budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The cost of materials to build and expand roads and bridges increased by 11.4% last year, Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks told lawmakers Tuesday afternoon during a hearing in which he unveiled Gov. Mike DeWine’s transportation budget recommendations. “This is a high number...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland approves $3.5 million to clean up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council has approved spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, before passing full council. The $3.5 million in ARPA money will be used as a 1-1 match for an additional $3.5 million from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program grants, according to city documents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Wetzel to retire in March as Richmond Heights police chief

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police Chief Thomas Wetzel, who strived to make the department “the gold standard of policing” and who worked to build a bond between the department and the city’s youth, has announced that he will be retiring from the position in March. Wetzel was...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Chamber of Commerce members receive awards

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Each year, the Rocky River Chamber of Commerce holds an awards luncheon to honor chamber members for various projects, commitments or qualities. This year, 140 of the 438 chamber members attended the luncheon Jan. 26 at the Emerald Event Center. After Executive Director Angela Barth shared opening remarks, 18 new members were introduced, new board members were recognized and the annual awards were announced.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Cleveland.com

Brunswick parks director gives update on spring and summer events

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Brunswick Parks and Recreation Director Taylor Petkovsek recently updated City Council on several upcoming community events, including this year’s Daddy Daughter Dance at the Brunswick Recreation Center, an Earth Day cleanup effort and the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Petkovsek said the annual Daddy Daughter...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

OHIO STATE

